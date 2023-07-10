Tovino Thomas Starrer Nadikar Thilakam To Go On Floors From This Date, New Posters Out

Lal Jr's latest directorial venture Nadikar Thilakam is officially set to go on the floor. The film features Tovino Thomas in a lead role. The filmmaker recently gave an important update about the film which has generated immense excitement among fans.

3 things you need to know

The film is slated for a release in 2024.

In the film, Tovino Thomas will play the role of David Padikkal.

It is a big-budget film.

Lal Jr shares update about Nadikar Thilakam

Lal Jr recently unveiled intriguing details about Nadikar Thilakam. He shared new posters of Nadikar Thilakam on social media and announced that the film's production will begin on July 11. He also shed light on the plans for its release.. The film is slated to hit screens in 2024.

"Lights, camera, Nadikar Thilakam! 🎥✨ We’re thrilled to announce that the much-awaited shoot for “Nadikar Thilakam” will begin on July 11, 2023!," his caption read.

(Tovino Thomas as superstar David Padikkal in Nadikar Thilakam | Image: Lal Jr/Instagram)

In the film, Tovino Thomas will portray the character of superstar David Padikkal. Soubin Shahir, on the other hand will essay the role of Bala. The story revolves around Padikkal's professional life and highlights how it is fraught with obstacles. The film will also highlight his attempts at overcoming these issues.

(Soubin Shahir as Bala In Nadikar Thilakam | Image: Lal Jr/Instagram)

Nadikar Thilakam is a big-budget movie?

Nadikar Thilakam is said to be a big-budget movie with grand production values. Its shoot will span across 120 days and multiple locations. The film's supporting cast includes Veena Nandakumar, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal, and Madhupal.

The project is backed by producers Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar, Allan Antony, and Anoop Venugopal. Suvin Somasekharan has written the script. Alby Antony takes charge of cinematography, while Ratheesh Raj serves as the editor. Yakzan Gary Pereira will compose the film's songs, and Prasanth Madhav leads the art department.