Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Neelavelicham' Goes On Floors; Team Participates In Puja Ceremony

Celebrated director Aashiq Abu announced his upcoming film Neelavelicham last year on the occasion of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer's birth anniversary. The film will star Tovino Thomas in the lead role, and the actor took to social media to share a glimpse of the puja ceremony that was held as the film went on floors on Monday, April 25. Rima Kallingal will also be seen in the film and was in attendance at the ceremony.

Tovino Thomas begins shoot for 'Neelavelicham'

'Neelavelicham' literally translates to 'blue light' and will be an adaptation of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer's short story. Tovino Thomas took to his social media account on Monday and shared some exciting news with his fans and followers. He announced that his next film Neelavelicham has gone on floors as he shared a glimpse of the puja ceremony that took place in the presence of the cast and crew of the movie. Tovino Thomas was seen looking smark in a white shirt and dhoti, which he paired with sunglasses as he struck a pose alongside his team. Rima Kallingal also opted for white as she looked elegant in traditional attire.

Have a look at the pictures here:

More about 'Neelavelicham'

Neelavelicham will be all about an enthusiastic and free-spirited writer, who ventures out into the world and decides to live in a mansion called Bhargavi Nilayam, which is rumoured to be haunted. The house is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who committed suicide after she was betrayed by the one she loved. When the novelist and his servant begin to feel the presence of a strange entity there, they are informed by locals that the mansion is haunted.

A look at Tovino Thomas films

Tovino Thomas currently has several films in the pipeline including the much-awaited Vaashi. The film is touted to be a family entertainer and will also see Keerthy Suresh take on a pivotal role opposite Thomas. The makers recently shared an all-new poster of the film featuring the leading duo, who will take on the roles of advocates and gave fans the first look at the upcoming release. Sharing the poster Tovino Thomas wrote, "A smile before the storm. Meet Adv. Ebin & Adv. Madhavi. All set to present their family tale through Vaashi."

(Image: @neelavelichammovie/Instagram)