Tovino Thomas Talks About 'Minnal Murali's' Sequel; Says 'We Are Yet To Finalise Script'

Actor Tovino Thomas is riding high on the success of his superhero film Minnal Murali. In the film, Tovino essayed the role of a tailor who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning. The movie chronicles his journey as he transforms into a superhero and fights unexpected foes.

Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali was released on Netflix in December 2021 and became the first superhero movie produced by the Malayalam film industry. It managed to break several records on the streaming platform. The action-adventure film emerged as the OTT platform's most viewed South Indian film and the most viewed Malayalam movie. Considering the overwhelming response that the film has received recently, actor Tovino Thomas spilled beans on the film's sequel.

Minnal Murali Sequel

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the Naradhan actor opens up on the sequel of his highly talked about superhero project. Talking about the film's script being under development. Thomas said-

“We are yet to finalise the script and only if we land on a solid script, we can make some official announcement about the film. It will take some time for sure because we would not consider doing something without a solid script.”

The actor further reveals that they have an idea and there are high possibilities that the film might get a sequel. Adding to which the Thomas says-

“We have an idea, let the writers develop the script, and then we will decide if we should have a sequel or not. But definitely, there is a possibility for a sequel. We cannot spoil the name of Minnal Murali, we have to do something even better than what we did before.”

For the unversed, apart from Tovino Thomas, the film also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.

Tovino Thomas on the professional front

Tovino Thomas starrer Naradhan was released in theatres recently and it received a good response from the audience. The film focuses on the concept of Yellow journalism. The actor will soon be seen in Vaashi and recently wrapped up his shoot for the upcoming project. In the film, Thomas will be seen sharing the screen with Keerthy Suresh. Apart from these Tovino Thomas has projects like Karachi 81, 2403 ft., Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Thallumaala in his kitty.

