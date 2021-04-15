Tovino Thomas Tests COVID-19 Positive; Says He Looks Forward To Returning To Action

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, who is known for his films like And the Oscar Goes To..., Uyare and Lucifer, has been tested positive for COVID-19. He informed his fans and followers that he has isolated himself. He asked them to stay safe and that he will be back soon.

Tovino Thomas tests COVID positive

Actor Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle to inform his fans that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. His was an asymptomatic case and he is 'fine and well'. He added, "So it's been quarantine time for a couple of days now." Tovino added that he has a few more days to look forward to. He will soon return to action to entertain his fans. Several fans of Tovino sent their recovery wishes across to the actor. They also flooded his comment section with heart emojis.

Image source: Tovino Thomas' Instagram

In September 2020, Tovino was hospitalised at a private hospital in Kochi. While shooting for his film Kala in Kolencherry, he suffered from an intense stomach ache. He was shifted to the Intensive care unit after his CT scan results arrived. According to the reports, he has an abdominal blood clot. He was shooting an action sequence for the last four days. The shoot of the film was delayed until December 2020. After his recovery, they completed the film by December 30, 2020. The film released on March 25, 2021, and was a commercial success.

COVID scenario in India

As of April 14, there are 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases all over India. As of today, there are over 60% of cases in Maharashtra which have shown double mutants. In Kerala, there are 8,778 new cases today with a recovery of 2,642 patients. Over 22 people died today because of the infection. Along with Maharashtra, Kerala has also imposed some new restrictions to curb the spread of infection in the state. However, unlike Maharashtra, Kerala can have indoor and outdoor functions with a limit of 100 members and 200 members respectively. Restaurants and shops will be shut after 9 pm at night.

Promo Image source: Tovino Thomas' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.