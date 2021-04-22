Tovino Thomas Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says 'I Consider Myself Lucky'

Many film celebrities have shared the news of having tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in recent times. Among them was Malayalam films actor Tovino Thomas who had announced a few days ago that he was in isolation after testing positive for the virus. However, he seems to have had a rapid recovery, as he has announced in his latest Instagram post that he is now free from the virus. He also penned a heartfelt message of awareness with the announcement, which was promptly received by relieved messages from his fans.

Tovino Thomas tests negative for COVID-19

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country and the number of active cases has seen a massive surge in the last few weeks. While the virus has severely affected the health of many, Tovino Thomas has tested negative within a week of announcing that he had contracted the virus. He began by writing, “And… I’ve tested negative”, followed by a word of appreciation for all the “love and support” that he has received. He continued by saying that while he is doing well now, he considers himself “lucky” that he is well post COVID.

Image courtesy: Tovino Thomas' Instagram comments

Tovino also penned a word of caution in the conclusion, saying that not everyone has come out feeling well after testing negative for the virus. He concluded by writing, “Please, please take extra care and stay safe”. The post received excited yet relieved messages from his fans, who expressed their happiness after hearing his health update. The actor had announced that he had an asymptomatic condition upon testing positive for the virus and had placed himself in quarantine. He had also assured fans that he would be “back in action” in a few days and he has appeared to have lived up to his promise.

Tovino Thomas had made his debut in films back in 2012 with the movie Prabhuvinte Makkal. He has since worked in several films including Onnam Loka Mahayudham, 2 Penkuttikal, Maari 2 and many others. He was last seen in Kala which was released recently, and will be next seen in films like Kurup, Minnal Murali and more.

Promo image courtesy: Tovino Thomas Instagram

