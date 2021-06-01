Tovino Thomas Warns Fans Against Fake Clubhouse Accounts, Says 'beware'

On June 1, 2021, Virus actor Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram stories to warn his fans about an imposter on the social media app Clubhouse. Not too long before, his contemporary, the Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also warned his fans about imposters on Clubhouse through the same medium.

Fake clubhouse accounts

According to Tovino, he does not have an account on Clubhouse as of now, and any request or invite through an account posing to be him is from an imposter. Tovino Thomas announced through Instagram stories and said "I do not have a Clubhouse Account." Adding to this he said, "Guys, beware of such fake accounts!"

On May 31, 2021, Prithviraj Sukumaran had a similar warning to give to his fans. The Ayalum Njanum Thammil actor who made his directorial debut with Lucifer reposted a story on his handle which said that the actor was not on Clubhouse, and also posted a picture of all the profiles that were posing to be him.

About Clubhouse

Clubhouse is an invitation-only social media app, where you can only get in either via invitation or by applying to be a member of the platform. Clubhouse allows you to communicate in voice chat rooms that accommodate groups of up to 5,000 people. The application was invented by Paul Davison, who is a Silicon Valey based entrepreneur, and a former employee of Google, Rohan Seth. Numerous celebrities including the Canadian rapper Drake, and Oprah have joined the app, but the app also has several accounts pretending to belong to celebrities.

Tovino Thomas's ventures

Tovino Thomas' latest movie was Kala, which released on March 25, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was well-received by the audiences and has an IMDB rating of 7.1/10. He has a couple of ventures lined up, which also includes the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup, which the audiences await as the film has wrapped the post-production stage too. His upcoming film Minnal Murali which is based on the vandalism of the Church replica is being produced under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.

Image credits: Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram

