Tovino Thomas Wishes Suraj Venjaramoodu On His 45th Birthday; Calls Him 'Suraajetta'

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu celebrates his birthday on June 30. Today marks the 45th birthday of The Great Indian Kitchen actor. While several celebrities are sending their warm wishes to Suraj, Tovino Thomas posted a photo with the actor to wish him on his 45th birthday. Suraj Venjaramoodu also reacted to Tovino's post.

Tovino Thomas wishes Suraj Venjaramoodu on his birthday

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of the actor on his birthday. Tovino wished Suraj with their photo in which Tovino fashioned a black t-shirt while Venjaramoodu wore a white shirt. Both the actors smiled while looking at the camera. In the caption, the Kala actor wrote, "Happy birthday Suraajetta 🤗🤗 @surajvenjaramoodu". Tovino Thomas and Suraj Venjaramoodu earlier worked together in Prabhuvinte Makkal in 2012 and Theevandi in 2018.

Suraj Venjaramoodu reacts to Tovino Thomas' post

Suraj Venjaramoodu reacted to Tovino Thomas' birthday wish. He commented on the post and wrote, "Thank you brother". Suraj also added a red heart emoticon to his comment. He also added the post to his Instagram story.

Tovino Thomas has a following of over 5 million on Instagram. His photo with Suraj Venjaramoodu garnered over 150 thousand hits and hundreds of comments. The actors' fans showered them with love via emojis. While some wished Suraj Venjaramoodu, other spammed the post with red heart emojis.

Details about Theevandi

The Malayalam film Theevandi hit the cinemas on September 7, 2018. This Fellini T. P. directorial film was written by Vini Vishwa Lal while Kailas Menon gave its music. The film cast Tovino Thomas as Bineesh Damodaran and Samyuktha Menon as Bineesh's love interest Devi. Suraj Venjaramoodu played the supporting role of Devi's father Madhu. The plot of the film revolves around Bineesh and his struggle of moving away from his nicotine addiction. Throughout his journey of quitting nicotine, Bineesh faces various challenges in his love life. The romantic comedy-drama also cast Surabhi Lakshmi as Secretary Vishalam, Sudheesh as Sugunan, Saiju Kurup as Vijith, Shammi Thilakan as Balachandran M.L.A., Rajesh Sharma as Bineesh's father Damodaran, Nenna Kurup as Shailaja, and Vini Vishwa Lal as Shanavas Sir.

IMAGE: TOVINO THOMAS' INSTAGRAM

