Traffic Ramaswamy's Death - Actors Kamal Haasan And Krishna Mourn Activist's Loss

Activist K. R. Ramaswamy, also known as Traffic Ramaswamy, breathed his last on Tuesday, 4th May, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Several celebs from the South Indian film fraternity mourned the death of the activist. Prominent South Indian actor Kamal Haasan and actor Krishna were among the few celebs who took to their social media handles to mourn the demise of the PIL activist.

Kamal Haasan, actor Krishna mourn the death of Traffic Ramaswamy

As per Indian Express, Ramaswamy was undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he was admitted a few days ago. He died at the age of 87 after undergoing a cardiac arrest. Actor Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter and gave his condolences on Traffic Ramaswamy's death. The actor tweeted in Tamil and the tweet roughly translates to: “Traffic Ramaswamy was a courageous opponent of injustice. He brought to light the problems of the people through welfare cases. Raised awareness about the Right to Information Act. My tributes to Traffic Ramaswamy who fought tirelessly for justice".

à®…à®¨à¯€à®¤à®¿à®•à®³à¯ˆ à®¤à¯à®£à®¿à®šà¯à®šà®²à®¾à®• à®Žà®¤à®¿à®°à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à®µà®°à¯ à®Ÿà®¿à®°à®¾à®ªà®¿à®•à¯ à®°à®¾à®®à®šà®¾à®®à®¿. à®ªà¯Šà®¤à¯à®¨à®² à®µà®´à®•à¯à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®®à¯‚à®²à®®à¯ à®®à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®ªà®¿à®°à®šà¯à®šà®©à¯ˆà®•à®³à¯ˆ à®µà¯†à®³à®¿à®šà¯à®šà®¤à¯à®¤à®¿à®±à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯ à®•à¯Šà®£à¯à®Ÿà¯ à®µà®¨à¯à®¤à®¾à®°à¯. à®¤à®•à®µà®²à¯ à®…à®±à®¿à®¯à¯à®®à¯ à®‰à®°à®¿à®®à¯ˆà®šà¯ à®šà®Ÿà¯à®Ÿà®¤à¯à®¤à¯ˆà®ªà¯ à®ªà®±à¯à®±à®¿à®¯ à®µà®¿à®´à®¿à®ªà¯à®ªà¯à®£à®°à¯à®µà¯ˆ à®à®±à¯à®ªà®Ÿà¯à®¤à¯à®¤à®¿à®©à®¾à®°à¯. à®¨à¯€à®¤à®¿à®•à¯à®•à®¾à®• à®…à®¯à®°à®¾à®¤à¯ à®ªà¯‹à®°à®¾à®Ÿà®¿à®¯ à®Ÿà®¿à®°à®¾à®ªà®¿à®•à¯ à®°à®¾à®®à®šà®¾à®®à®¿à®•à¯à®•à¯ à®Žà®©à¯ à®…à®žà¯à®šà®²à®¿à®•à®³à¯. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 4, 2021

Actor Krishna also took to his Twitter to express his condolences on Traffic Ramaswamy's death. The actor wrote in his tweet, "He fought for things that people cared for but brushed away.... he voiced for the welfare of our people until his last breath..... and now he sleeps. RIP #TrafficRamasamy ayya".

He fought for things that people cared for but brushed away.... he voiced for the welfare of our people until his last breath..... and now he sleeps. RIP #TrafficRamasamy ayya ðŸ™ðŸ¼ pic.twitter.com/Av9QZyR0Ug — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) May 4, 2021

Other prominent figures from the Industry like Mohan Raja, Chinmayi Sripaada, G Dhananjayan and Prashanth, among others, took to Twitter to mourn his demise.

On the work front, Krishna was last seen in the Tamil comedy thriller film movie Kazhugu 2. It is the sequel to the 2012 film, Kazhugu. The movie also features actress Bindu Madhavi in the lead role opposite Krishna. A few of Krishna's movies include Yatchan, Pandigai, Nibunan, Vizhithiru, Vallinam, Yaamirukka Bayamey Kiran and Vanavarayan Vallavarayan.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is currently seen hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. The veteran actor will next be seen in the movie Indian 2, a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu will be seen reprising their roles from the first film, while the new cast consists of Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Source: Kamal Haasan IG, Krishna IG and Twitter