Days after informing fans about her COVID-19 diagnosis, South star Trisha Krishnan has finally tested negative. Sharing a happy selfie via social media, Trisha thanked her fans for their relentless love and support and expressed excitement to take on 2022.

Only last week, the Khatta Meetha actor revealed that she caught the virus sometime before ringing in the New Year, further calling her experience 'harrowing.' Updating fans about her health, she credited the vaccinations for her recovery process and further hoped to travel back to her home soon. Amid the exponentially increasing COVID-19 cases owing to the Omicron variant, many celebrities like Mahesh Babu, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and others recently tested positive.

Trisha Krishnan tests negative for COVID-19

Taking to her Twitter handle on Wednesday, January 12, Trisha uploaded a selfie and wrote, "Never been happier to read the word 'negative' on a report Thank u all for your love and prayers Now I’m ready for you 2022."

Never been happier to read the word “negative” on a report🤪

Thank u all for your love and prayers❤️

Now I’m ready for you 2022🌟 pic.twitter.com/3Cbn9QAXi0 — Trish (@trishtrashers) January 12, 2022

Fans also expressed happiness after hearing the news, with one user commenting, "I can understand the joy you might have felt after seeing the word ‘negative’. Hope mom is safe too if she’s around. Thanks to the people who took care of you. Now it’s time for 2022." Others dropped in love-filled emoticons.

Earlier, Trisha had issued a statement in which she wrote, "Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it.” She further added, "I’m recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations. I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers."

Her diagnosis came shortly after she clocked 19 years in the film industry. The actor made her debut with the Tamil film Mounam Pesiyadhe opposite Suriya, post which she starred in over 50 films across Southern languages and even essayed roles in Bollywood films. She will now be seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical drama Ponniyin Selvan.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TRISHAKRISHNAN)