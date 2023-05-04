Trisha Krishnan Visits Shirdi For 40th Birthday Bash, Shares Pictures

Trisha Krishnan recently celebrated her 40th birthday. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted pictures from her birthday bash. She is currently enjoying the success of her film Ponniyin Selvan 2, which recieved both critical and commercial acclaim.

Trisha took a trip to Shirdi, Maharashtra to celebrate her birthday. In one of the pictures, she is seen sitting in front of an idol of Sai Baba in a yellow suit with floral patterns. In another, she is blowing the candles of one of her birthday cakes. She captioned the post, "Thank you all for the overwhelming love and wishes. My hearts bursting with so much gratitude". See her Instagram post below:

Trisha Krishnan poses with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during PS 2 promotional event

Prior to the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2, Trisha took to Instagram, in order to share a picture with her co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sharing the photo, Trisha on her Instagram handle wrote, "Nan and Kun," which was a reference to their character names Kundavani and Nandani in PS 2. While Trisha can be seen wearing a co-ord set in the pictures, Aishwarya wore a black kurta set with beautiful embroidery over it. See their picture below:

Trisha Krishnan on the work front

Trisha's biggest upcoming film is Leo. Coming from Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is slated to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. It features actor Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Trisha will also be seen sharing the screen with Priya Anand and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, the latter of whom will make their Tamil debut with the film.

She is also slated to appear in Jeethu Jospeh's upcoming film Ram. Featuring the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Ram will also feature Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Samyukta Menon, and Saikumar in prominent roles. While the film went under development in 2020, its production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.