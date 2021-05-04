Trisha's 37th Birthday: Fans Shower Wishes With #HBDSouthQueenTrisha

Trisha Krishnan, who is one of the most sought-after actors in South today, has come a very long way from an uncredited appearance in the Tamil film Jodi in 1999 to leading roles in movies like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and 96. On the occasion of her birthday, her fans have called her the Queen of the South and made the hashtag #HBDSouthQueenTrisha, trend on Twitter. On Trisha’s birthday, all of her fans have taken to social media to express their wishes for her and also recall her work in the industry. Let us have a look at what they had to say over here.

Fan's celebrate Trisha's birthday on social media

Happiest birthday to my queen who has been ruling indefinitely for the past 18 years and still holding reins on top gear!



Wishing you a Joyous birthday full of god's blessings TRISH ðŸ˜ðŸ™ .

Stay amazing always â¤ï¸#HBDSouthQueenTRISHA@trishtrashersðŸ˜˜ pic.twitter.com/KlrHAMlA2J — Murugavel Vengateshâ¤ï¸ðŸ•Šï¸ (@AjithTrish96) May 4, 2021

Most of Trisha’s fans have called her their favourite actor ever since she made her start in the industry. Others said that there was no one else like her in the industry who has managed to stay relevant through all the years. Yet others wished her on her birthday while calling her a queen. One of her fans wrote, “Happy Birthday To My Favourite Actress”, while also using the hashtag, “#HBDSouthQueenTrisha”.

Happy birthday to one of the most versatile and the most classy the queen #TrishaKrishnan.Each one of these characters had a

spark of its own.#HBDSouthQueenTRISHA#HappyBirthdayTrishaKrishnan pic.twitter.com/YJzbSm4rNI — FILMY LOVER SMSHER (@smsher_10) May 4, 2021

There were people who were writing about her timeless beauty and called her the beauty queen of the South as they wished her on her birthday. Fans also wished her for all of her future projects saying, “Best Wishes For All Ur Upcoming Projects”. Fan pages of other Southern actors also took the opportunity to wish her on her special day and express their appreciation for her. There was a mass appeal to her fans to change their display picture to one that had been created for her birthday with the hashtag, #CDP or Change Display Picture.

Trisha began her career as a model, appearing in several television and print advertisements. She participated in pageants such as Miss Salem, Miss Chennai, and others. In 1999, she won the Miss Salem and Miss Chennai beauty pageants. She was also named Miss India 2001's most beautiful smile winner. It was after this point that she started trying out in films and almost two decades later she is still reigning in the industry and is considered among the best actors of the South.