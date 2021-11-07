Trivikram Srinivas' B'day: Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu Pen Wishes For Telugu Director

As Trivikram Srinivas clocked 50 years on Sunday, many celebrities from the South Indian film fraternity penned wishes for the veteran Telugu director. From the likes of Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati to Naga Shaurya and Nithin Kumar Reddy, the 'most loved' director received myriad blessings on his special day. He also shares his birthday with two other prominent personalities down South, namely, Kamal Haasan and Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty.

Director Trivikram Srinivas clocks 50th birthday

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, November 7, Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati shared a throwback picture with the director, calling him one of the 'most awesome' people he had the honour of meeting in his life. Trivikram's birthday also marked the release of his upcoming directorial Bheemla Nayak's track Lala Bheemla.

Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I’ve had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/X4tFRMiYWC — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 7, 2021

Superstar Mahesh Babu wished the director 'best of health and success' on his birthday and mentioned that he's looking forward to their next collaboration. Telugu actor Naga Shaurya also shared a candid picture with Srinivas and called him the 'most loved director of TFI'. "Wishing my favourite & most loved director of TFI.. Guruji Trivikram Srinivas garu a Very Happy Birthday! #HBDTrivikramSrinivas", he wrote.

Happy birthday #TrivikramSrinivas.. Wishing you the best of health and success always!! Looking forward to our next :) pic.twitter.com/SUukty6bWk — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2021

Wishing my favourite & most loved director of TFI.. Guruji Trivikram Srinivas garu a Very Happy Birthday!😊 #HBDTrivikramSrinivas pic.twitter.com/vFk51VHoZc — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) November 7, 2021

Popular Telugu writer Gopi Mohan wished his 'dear friend' and wrote," Many many happy returns of the day to Telugu audience favourite writer & star director,dear friend #TrivikramSrinivas". Expressing excitement for the director's upcoming projects, he mentioned," Eagerly waiting for, Super combination in superstar #SSMB28 film & power-packed dialogues to power star in #BheemlaNayak .ATB".

Super combination in superstar #SSMB28 film & power packed dialogues to powerstar in #BheemlaNayak .ATB👍👍#HBDTrivikramSrinivas 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/vuCNU8oSQP — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) November 6, 2021

Director Gopichandh Malineni also wished his 'dear Garu', while producer Naga Vamsi wrote, "Thanks for the constant support & guidance all through. Blessed to be working with you, sir!" Actor Nithiin hailed Trivikram as one of the 'finest writers and directors' and mentioned "Wishing my absolute fav TRIVIKRAM Sir a very happy birthday!! Hv a lovely year ahead sirr."

Thanks for the constant support & guidance all through. Blessed to be working with you sir!#HBDTrivikram pic.twitter.com/IY8hnx38Ic — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) November 6, 2021

Wishing one of our finest writers and directors and my absolute fav TRIVIKRAM Sir a very happy birthday!! Hv a lovely year ahead sirr 🤗🤗🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/JZ5vsIeMB5 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) November 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Bheemla Nayak, the screenplay of which is penned by Trivikram, is gearing up for its release soon. The movie is the official remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyam, which starred Prithviraj in the lead role. Directed by Saagar K. Chandra, the latest flick has Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles. It is slated for a worldwide release on January 12, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MAHESH BABU/ @RANA DAGGUBATI/ @PAWANKALYAN.K)