Trupti Toradmal Joins Prabhas And Kriti Sanon In 'Adipurush' Cast; Expresses Happiness

Trupti Toradmal shared a picture of clapboard on her Instagram on March 13, 2021, which revealed that she has been the latest actor to be roped into Adipurush. The actor who made her Marathi debut with John Abraham’s Savita Damodar Paranjpe will be making her debut in Bollywood with Adipurush alongside some of the biggest names of both Bollywood and Tollywood. The picture she shared was one that was taken on the Adipurush opening Puja day which showed the clapboard being consecrated at the foot of God and garlanded by the cast and crew of the film as they prayed for the success of the film.

Trupti Toradmal's Bollywood debut

The film is slated to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 releasing in Telugu and Hindi and being dubbed into a variety of other Indian and International languages. Making her Bollywood debut with this film, Trupti Toradmal thanked director Om Raut for giving her the chance to be a part of this mammoth film. She also expressed her happiness at being able to call herself a part of Adipurush.

Adipurush is going to be a 3D film with mythological undertones. Prabhas is set to play the lead in the film where he will play a character with mythological affiliations for the first time after Baahubali. Kriti Sanon will be playing the role of Sita in the film, the lead actor opposite Prabhas. Sunny Singh will be playing the role of Prabhas’ younger brother and actor Saif Ali Khan will step into the role of a maniacal villain for the film. What will be the role that Trupti Toradmal will be essaying has not yet been disclosed yet. The film is being directed by the director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, Om Raut. Om Raut and Said Ali Khan will be joining forces again after Tanhaji and Saif Ali Khan had played a villain there as well.

According to India Times, the film Adipurush is being set on a budget of a whopping 400 crore and will be releasing in August 2022. The film is a take on the Hindu myth of Ramayana and will strive to show the defeat of evil forces by the good. According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Rama was also called Adipurusha and that is the role that Prabhas will be playing.