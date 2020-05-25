Pawan Kalyan Furious Over Tirumala Temple Selling Properties, Says It'll 'hurt Sentiments'

A row has erupted over the decision of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), that manages the Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, to auction certain properties. The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party expressed its disapproval of the decision and claimed that it would hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter to state that TTD being the ‘largest and one of the richest religious institutions of the world’ was looked up to by all Hindu religious institutions.The actor-politician wrote that the trust must ‘set a good example’, and not a ‘bad precedent’ by auctioning away land. He stated that other institutions might follow suit, apart from hurting the sentiments and beliefs of millions of devotees.

Pawan Kalyan claimed that Andhra Pradesh was still suffering because of bifurcation and that the economy was still ‘fragile.’ He added that land was the way forward to attract investment, generate jobs and revenue. The leader added that it’d be a ‘grave mistake’ of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP to allow the selling of the land.

He also asked if the decision fullfileld the rulebook of the TTD, which claimed such deals should be beneficial to the TTD, while asking why options like leasing was not considered.

Here are the tweets

All Hindu Religious Institutions and Organizations look upto TTD. As the largest and one of the richest religious institutions of the world, TTD must set a good example and best practices for others to follow. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 25, 2020

If TTD sells away land, this shall set a bad precedent and even other Hindu Religious institutions might imitate it. This shall also hurt the sentiments and beliefs of millions of devotees. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 25, 2020

Andhra Pradesh has suffered and is still suffering a lot post bifurcation; the state still does not have a full fledged capital city; the economy of the state is very weak and fragile. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 25, 2020

AP needs investors to create jobs and revive the economy; one of the major resources for any government is land. Land can attract investors, land can be used to create value,(cont..) — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 25, 2020

(Cont..) land can generate revenue and hence the government must try all possible ways to protect and secure government properties, especially land. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 25, 2020

Hurting the devotee’s sentiment & belief and risking the economic opportunities for the state in the future, it would be a grave mistake if the YCP led state government lets TTD sell off the lands in the prevailing circumstances. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 25, 2020

TTD has decided to auction 50 of its immovable properties in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, terming them ‘unviable', 'unmaintainable', 'not useful' and 'prone to encroachment.’ This includes 17 from rural AP, nine in the urban areas, 23 properties in Tamil Nadu and another 1.20 acre property in Rishikesh, which the trust claimed has been encroached upon.

The Andhra Pradesh BJP has vehemently opposed the move and have decided to conduct a state-wide protest on Tuesday.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, however, stated that the every rupee gained from the deals will go to the TTD. He added that the state government was not linked to the dealings of the TTD.

TTD Chaiman Y V Subba Reddy also justified the decision, stating that the decision was as per its purview and that 129 such properties have been sold between 1974 and 2014.

