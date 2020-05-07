'Tu Parat Ye': Here's The Latest Marathi Song By Sagar Phadke

For all the Marathi music fans, Sagar Phadke recently dropped his very new song. Fans have been all hearts ever since the release of the latest Marathi song. Check out the new music video by Sagar Phadke. Read on to know more details of the latest Marathi song sung by the artist:

Sagar Phadke drops Tu Parat Ye music video

Earlier, on the 4th of May, popular Marathi singer Sagar Phadke dropped his very new song titled Tu Parat Ye. The melodious number goes over 4 minutes and the song's music video features various artists from the Marathi film industry. Fans have been more than excited about the latest Marathi song by the musical artist Sagar Phadke.

Check out the latest Marathi song:

The latest Marathi song titled Tu Parat Ye is sung by Sagar Phadke. The music of the soulful number is given by S. Sagar. The melodious lyrics of the song are penned by S. Sagar. The music video is produced by Sachin Dubale Patil. Produced under the label name Dream Talkies Production, the music video features Prathamesh Parab, Nikhil Raut, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Pranav Rao Rane, Akshay Tanksale, Nikhil Wairagar, Vijay Anadalakar, Jayesh Chavan, Siddheshwar Zadbuke, Swaroop Balasaheb, Sawant, Dr.Richi Ashok Jain, Sangeeta, and Aaryan Zalani. The costume of the cast in the music video is taken over by Shriya Bhide and the music video is edited by Swaroop Vaishali Balasaheb Sawant.

Sagar Phadke has sung several hit songs that fans have always loved listening to. The musical artist is also known for many of his other songs including Mango Dolly, Dheemi Dheemi, Ghoka Nahitar Hoel Dhoka, Tujhya Saavalila, Ya Re Ya Re, and Sajiri Gojiri.

