Tulu Actor Aravind Bolar Injured In Road Accident; Shares Update On Instagram

Actor Aravind Bolar was involved in a road accident on Monday. The Tulu actor sustained injuries in the accident, following which he was taken to a nearby hospital. Aravind Bolar got into the accident at the Pumpwell area, as his scooter skidded suddenly.

According to media reports, Aravind’s scooter took the skid as he was trying to get out of the way of a bus that was overspeeding. As per actor and director Devadas Kapikad, Bolar has sustained some injuries to his leg.

The star’s family reassured his well-wishers that there was no cause for “alarm or panic.” They further added that Aravind Bolar is yet to go under the operating table for minor surgery.

Aravind Bolar expressed the importance of helmets

Aravind Bolar took to Instagram with media entrepreneur Walter Nandalike to post a video message following the accident. He said that if it were not for the helmet he was wearing, he would have sustained major injuries from the road accident. He further added that helmets are mandatory for the safety of all two-wheeler riders.

Check out his post below:

Bolar was accompanied by Mangaluru Traffic ACP Geeta Kulkarni in the video message.