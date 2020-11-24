'Tuzhat Jeev Rangala' Actor Dhanashree Kadgaonkar Gives Fans Glimpse Of Her Baby Shower

Last month, Dhanashree Kadgaonkar took everyone by surprise when she announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Durvesh Deshmukh. Since then the Tuzhat Jeev Rangala fame actor has been sharing adorable pictures with her husband on her social media. Recently, Dhanashree Kadgaonkar took to her official Instagram handle and shared some glimpses of her baby shower ceremony. Here is a look at Dhanashree Kadgaonkar's baby shower photos.

Dhanashree Kadgaonkar shares pictures from her baby shower

Dhanashree Kadgaonkar shared a few pictures of her special occasion on her Instagram account. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a traditional saree adorned with the baby shower jewellery and accessories. The highlight of her attire was the little Krishna image on her blouse. Dhanashree Kadgaonkar’s blouse had a picture of Little Krishna on her arm. Dhanashree Kadgaonkar looked glowing as ever as she smiled for the pictures. She was also accompanied by her husband in a picture. She captioned the series of pictures as, “à¤¡à¥‹à¤¹à¤¾à¤³à¥‡ à¤œà¥‡à¤µà¤£....” Her husband Durvesh Deshmukh had also shared pictures from Dhanashree Kadgaonkar's Dohale Jevan Here is a look at Dhanashree Kadgaonkar's baby shower photos.

Dhanashree Kadgaonkar's baby shower

Fans react on Dhanashree Kadgaonkar's Dohale Jevan pictures

As soon as she shared the pictures on her Instagram, fans of the actor flooded the comments section with loving messages. A lot of users dropped heart emojis while others congratulated the couple. One of the users praised Dhanashree Kadgaonkar by saying, “Cutest mom to be ðŸ˜ðŸ’•” while another user wrote, “U r looking so RadiantðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜” Several celebrities took to the comments section and called them cute. Here is a look at some of the comments on Dhanashree Kadgaonkar's Dohale Jevan pictures.

Dhanashree Kadgaonkar became a household name with her role in the Zee Marathi daily soap Tuzhat Jeev Rangala. Her villainous role of Nandita Gaikwad earned her praises from audience and critics alike. She has also featured in several plays and movies. Dhanashree Kadgaonkar had announced the news of her pregnancy back in October with a special video for her fans. The video of her pregnancy featured the south Indian song Maate Vinaduga’s music in the background. The video and her pregnancy news were shared on her husband’s birthday last month. Here is a look at Dhanashree Kadgaonkar’s video.

Image Credits: Dhanashree Kadgaonkar Instagram

