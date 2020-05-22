South Serial Shooting In Tamil Nadu To Resume After Authorities Give Green-light

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami reportedly authorised South serial shooting in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the CM also put forward some restrictions that all TV producers must adhere to while shooting amid COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, the CM has laid restrictions on the movement and size of the crew of all South serial shooting in Tamil Nadu. Presently, TV producers are working on getting the south serial shooting on-track, and reportedly the shooting will resume in about two months.

South Indian Serial shooting to resume?

Recently, the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and South Indian Small Screen Producers Association requested the official authorities to grant them a permit to start South serial shooting. After several discussions and deliberations, the authorities finally gave their go-ahead on Thursday. However, they have reportedly laid down a few restrictions which everyone must adhere to, here are the restrictions laid by the government:

No South serial shooting must take place in public places.

South serial shooting in Tamil Nadu must take place indoors with a 20 people crew, including actors and technicians.

Everyone on the shooting set must wash their hands or sanitise regularly.

Everyone on the set must wear a mask throughout the shoot. Actors can remove the mask only during the shooting.

Prohibition of bystanders and spectators on the set.

Regular disinfection of all camera equipment and vehicles used in commute.

Artistes and technicians who have symptoms of fever, cold and cough and respiratory problems should not be engaged in shooting.

Although the authorities have given a green-light to South serial shooting, some producers feel shooting under such stringent rules would be difficult. In a recent media interview, a producer revealed that starting the shooting immediately would be challenging because there is a lot of logistics that need to be worked out. However, in the months to come, he was positive that things can get on-track for all small screen producers.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu government allowed filmmakers to start the post-production work on their films. Reportedly, authorities granted permission to start the post-production work on some of the stalled Kollywood projects after the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) request. On May 8, 2020, the authorities permitted to start the post-production work adhering to the safety standards. Following which, the makers of Thalapthay Vijay's Master, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, among others have begun the post-production work.

