On Uday Kiran's Birth Anniversary, Fans Share Heartfelt Notes Remembering The Actor

Actor Uday Kiran, one of the most promising stars from the Telugu film industry, died by suicide on January 5, 2014. The actor was reportedly found hanging on a tree and the reason behind his suicide was speculated to be depression and financial crisis. The actor ruled Telugu cinema in the early 2000s and was one of the youngest actors after Kamaal Haasan to bag several prestigious awards. The actor's first three films were Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu, and Manasantha Nuvve, all of which were commercial hits and earned him the title of a 'Hattrick Hero'. However, he also featured in several commercially unsuccessful movies.

Today, on account of his birth anniversary, a number of Uday Kiran fans have taken to social media and shared a number of sweet messages to remember the actor. One of the fans wrote 'Such a hard-working actor... It's really sad that we lost u too early U r the true Lover Boy of #TFI Sir... Will never forget that charm'. Check out what fans are saying below -

Uday Kiran fans remember him on his birth anniversary

Whenever I hear the word "LOVER BOY" then his name itself strikes in my mind, he is #UdayKiran. Remembering him on his birth anniversary. — Shyam Dinesh Raulo (@ShyamTweets_) June 26, 2020

After kickstarting his journey in the Telugu film industry with back-to-back blockbuster hits, Uday Kiran went on to feature in many films that did not do well, commercially. Films like Sreeram, Nee Sneham, and Kalusukovalani were a few such films that did not perform well at the box-office. His personal life saw some turbulence which reportedly led to his success graph eventually declining over the years with numerous flop films under his kitty. The actor had an inspiring rise in the Telugu film industry but experienced a dramatic downfall which reportedly became the reason behind his untimely demise.

Uday hailed from a middle-class family in the capital city of Hyderabad. He graduated in commerce from the Wesley Degree College in Secunderabad. Kiran reportedly cracked the first audition he went to and was selected among the 500 other aspirants to play the lead role in cinematographer Teja's directorial debut Chitram which proved to be a sensational hit back in 2000. By 2001, Uday Kiran had already established himself as a successful young star in the Telugu film industry.

