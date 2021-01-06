Uday Kiran's Fans Remember His Fine Work Through Unseen Pictures On 7th Death Anniversary

Uday Kiran was a celebrated Telugu actor who passed away on January 5, 2014, after he committed suicide by hanging himself. He was a renowned face in the Telugu film industry who had delivered various hits like Nuvvu Nenu and Chitram, amongst others. Fans have been remembering Uday Kiran and his famous works through various social media posts as they believe he was one of the finest actors in the industry. Here is a look at a bunch of pictures that were shared on his death anniversary on January 5, 2021.

Remembering sri #Udaykiran garu on his death Anniversary🙏 pic.twitter.com/hUqy9ZkeMD — NTR THE TIGER (@NtrTheTiger) January 5, 2021

In this picture, Uday Kiran is seen in a candid form with celebrated Telugu actor Jr NTR. He is spotted with a bright smile across his face while he attends a formal function. Fans have also flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages as they remember the artist.

Remembering very talented Actor #UdayKiran Garu on His Death Anniversary !!💐🙏 we miss you Brother 💙@NameisNani pic.twitter.com/scDeXxJnwy — Always Nani Fans™ (@AlwaysNaniFans) January 5, 2021

In this photograph, Uday Kiran is seen seated with actor Nani and the picture has been posted by one of his fan pages. Both the artists are seen brightly smiling at the event while being dressed in proper formal outfits. The caption also mentions how much fans miss the actor and his craft.

Lover boy ga Uday Kiran ichina impact antha intha kadu..Miss you Uday.#Balayya #NBK pic.twitter.com/6n4aOuxtSU — manabalayya.com✨ (@manabalayya) January 5, 2021

Here, Nandamuri Balakrishna fans have posted a bunch of pictures of Uday Kiran with the actor. In most of these pictures, the two artists are seen spending some quality time on the sets while posing for the cameras. They have also expressed their heartfelt condolences for the actor.

Remembering #Udaykiran garu on his death Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/PHAs6x5uR8 — Chowdari Vijay Kumar (@ChowdariVijay) January 5, 2021

Here, Uday Kiran is seen posing with various personalities and dignitaries from different fields. In some of these clicks, he is being felicitated at different events while in others, he is receiving an award for his work.

We Miss you so much annaya 😔😓😥😥😥#Prabhas #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/iIFfqG9PcO — Sumanth Rebel (@sumanthrebel4) January 5, 2021

In this tweet, the fan has shared a still of actor Uday Kiran from one of his South Indian films. In the next picture, he is seen interacting on the stage while wearing a sweet smile on his lips.

We Miss you so much annaya 😔😓😥😥😥. 7 years pic.twitter.com/gBok0R8ZWw — Ushkela Mohan (@UshkelaM) January 6, 2021

In this picture posted on Twitter, Uday Kiran is seen posing for the cameras while flaunting his charming smile. He is spotted wearing a simple white shirt while posing against the green background. The caption also mentions how it has been seven years since the loss.

We Miss You Badly 🥺😟 pic.twitter.com/23VFvdtgPu — Mr_Cool (@Mr_RS_0922) January 5, 2021

In this video, Uday Kiran is seen pulling off an emotional scene with authenticity. He is seen passing through a beach while a melodious tune plays in the background. The caption of this piece mentions that his fans have been missing him very badly.

Here, a fan has posted a close-up picture of Uday Kiran while calling him a lover boy. The picture showcases the actor smiling for the camera while looking intently into the lens. In this portrait shot, Uday Kiran is also seen with wet hair and heavy droplets of water on his face.

In this tweet, fans have created a banner remembering Uday Kiran and his promising roles. They have posted a sweet picture of the actor while highlighting that the audience has been remembering him.

We Miss you UdayKiran Bro 😔 pic.twitter.com/W9iw974aR6 — Nandamurifans.com (@Nandamurifans) January 5, 2021

In this picture, Uday Kiran is seen attending a Pooja ceremony with Nandamuri Balakrishna. He is seen peacefully praying while Nandamuri carries the Pooja essentials.

Uday Kiran’s Demise

Uday Kiran was found hanging at his apartment in Srinagar Colony in Hyderabad, Andra Pradesh. He was only 33 years old at the time of his death which left the entire south film industry utterly shocked. According to a report by One India, he was suffering due to depression, which made him take the huge step.

