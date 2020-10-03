'Udhayam NH4' Cast List: Here Is List Of All Actors From This Tamil Action-thriller

Udhayam NH4 is a 2013 action-thriller film. This action-thriller is a Tamil language film directed by Manimaran. Manimaran formerly worked for Vetrimaaran. Vetrimaaran has not only written the script, but also the screenplay and the dialogues. Apart from Tamil, Udhayam NH4 was also released in Telugu. So here is a detailed look at the Udhayam NH4 cast.

Udhayam NH4 cast list

1. Siddharth as Prabhu

Siddharth is not a new face in the Indian film industry. He has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. Apart from acting, Siddharth is also a screenwriter, producer, and singer. He marked his debut in the 2003 film, Boys. Before entering the industry as an actor, this Udhayam NH4 cast member assisted legendary director Mani Ratnam. He also gained widespread attention for his performance in the 2005 Hindi film Rang De Basanti.

Also read | Dune 2020 Cast List: Know The Characters & Cast Of The Upcoming Science Fiction Film

2. Ashrita Shetty as Rithika

Ashrita Shetty marked her film debut back in 2012 with the Tulu film Telikeda Bolli. Udhayam NH4 is her first Tamil film. Apart from working in films, Ashrita Shetty has worked in television commercials. After being part of the Udhayam NH4 cast, Shetty also worked in the Tamil film, Indrajith.

3. Avinash Yelandur as Avinash Patel

Just like Siddharth, Avinash is not a new face in the South Indian film industry. He has worked extensively in Kannada and Tamil films. Before entering the film industry, Avinash started out as a theatre actor. He marked his debut in Madhavacharya. The film turned out to be lucky for him since it went on to win several national awards and accolades. He gained wide acclaim for his in the film Dweepa. Apart from working with some of the most well-known directors, Avinash has also shared screen space with actors like Rajkumar, Rajnikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Surya, and many others.

Also read | 'Surprised By Love' Cast List: Legednary Actor Tim Conway Steals The Show With His Humour

4. Kay Kay Menon as IPS officer Manoj Menon

Kay Kay Menon is also part of the Udhayam NH4 cast. Just like his co-stars, Menon has worked in many film industries. He predominantly works in the Hindi film industry. Like Avinash, Kay Kay Menon also started his acting career by working in the theatre industry. Soon he started working for the small screen and worked in many TV serials. He marked his debut in Bollywood with the film Naseem.

Also read | Life With Father Cast List: All The Stars & Characters Of The Comedy Film

Also read | 'I Robot' Cast List: Here's A List Of Actors Playing Prominent Role In The 2004 Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.