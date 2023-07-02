Udhayanidhi Stalin Gifts Mini Cooper To Maamannan Director Mari Selvaraj | PHOTOS

Maamannan has been enjoying a successful run at the box office. It has also been receiving critical acclaim. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who not only acted but produced the film, gave a luxury gift to director Mari Selvaraj.

3 things you need to know

Maamannan is said to be Udhayanidhi Stalin's last film as an actor before retirement.

The team celebrated the initial success with a small get-together.

At the bash, Keerthy Suresh, AR Rahman and others were present.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's special gift to Mari Selvaraj

The success of Maamannan is special for Udhayanidhi Stalin as it marks his final film before acting retirement. To express his gratitude and appreciation, he decided to present a luxury car to the film's director Mari Selvaraj. As a token of his love, Stalin presented a BMW Mini Cooper. The estimated cost of the car is Rs 40-45 lakh.

The photos of Selvaraj receiving the present were taken outside his residence. Stalin and Mari's entire family was present at the time. Stalin said it was his gift to Selvaraj in the capacity of the producer of the film.

(Udhayanidhi Stalin gifts a car to Mari Selvraj | Image: Udhayanidhi Stalin/Instagram

(The car is reportedly priced at Rs 40-45 lakh | Image: Udhayanidhi Stalin/Instagram)

(Udhayanidhi Stalinis also the producer of Maamannan | Image: Udhayanidhi Stalin/Instagram)

Maamannan team throws a success bash

The Maamannan team recently celebrated the film's success with a cake-cutting ceremony at the office of AR Rahman. Apart from Mari Selvaraj, Udhayanidhi Stalin and actress Keerthy Suresh, Rahman and his son AR Ameen joined in for festivities. Selvaraj expressed his gratitude to Rahman for his contributions to the film's success.

(Maamannan team celebrates film's success with a small get-together | Image: Twitter)

(AR Rahman cuts cake at Maamannan success bash | Image: Twitter)

The film has been recognised as another powerful anti-caste narrative, following in the footsteps of the filmmaker's previous works including Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. The movie revolves around Maamannan, played by Vadivelu, an MLA from an oppressed community, who is engaged in a constant conflict with Rathnavelu, portrayed by Fahadh Faasil.

When Maamannan's estranged son Athiveeran witnesses the mistreatment of his father and the community by the dominant caste, he becomes a formidable force and challenges the status quo.