Udhayanidhi Stalin, Manobala & Other Kollywood Celebs Extend Support To Suriya

Tamil actor Suriya recently mourned the death of three National-cum-Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants in Tamil Nadu. The actor released an online statement condemning the authorities and supporting the families of the deceased. Following Suriya's tweet, several Kollywood celebrities extended support to the Soorarai Pottru actor.

Actors like Udhayanidhi Stalin, Manobala, and directors like Seenu Ramasamy tweeted in support of Suriya's NEET statement. "The right voice raised by artists-creators when the right to education is eroded will strengthen students' confidence. Congratulations to the friend @Suriya_offl who spoke out.", wrote Udhayanidhi Stalin in a tweet.

Udayanidhi Stalin and others extend support to Suriya

What Suriya is doing deserves a lot of praise. He is punching up & doing that with a lot to lose. That's the kind of courage that's almost non-existent nowadays. May your tribe increase! — CS Amudhan

Suriya on NEET exams

Suriya on Sunday, September 13, released an online statement condemning the NEET exams. His statement came after three NEET aspirants in Tamil Nadu ended their life. "The suicide of three students due to the fear of NEET exam has impacted my conscience," wrote Suriya in a statement he released online on Sunday. He further added that the exams are not the only yardsticks to determine success or failure in life. Here's Suriya's statement on NEET aspirants' suicide:

The suicide of three students on the same day has shaken my conscience. While the world is grappling COVID-19 pandemic, it is unfortunate to see how students are asked to prove their worth by taking exams. The court that continues legal proceeding through video calls asks students to write exams without fear. The suicide of students might be a primetime debate for media, but the plight of the families is unbelievable. Such exams not only deprive students of their chances but of lives, which becomes a lifetime punishment for the family members of the students. Mere marks should not be the yardstick to determine the success or failure of students. They should be prepared to face the world bravely by supporting and nurturing them. Dhronacharya from Mahabharata only asked for a thumb from his student as a gift. However, the modern-day Dhronacharya precariously ask even a sixth-grader to prove his worth by passing an exam. They also have bigger weapons like NEET, which is killing our children. It killed three students in a day and is continuing to harm hundreds. We must stand together and raise voice against examinations that take the lives of young students.

