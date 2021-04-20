Udhayanidhi Stalin Pays Tribute To Vivek On First-day Shoot Of 'Article 15' Remake

Udhayanidhi Stalin begins the shooting of the critically acclaimed movie Article 15’s Tamil remake. The current shooting of the film is being held in Pollachi. The entire crew paid tribute to the late comedy actor Vivek on the sets of the movie.

Udhyanindhi Stalin gives tribute to late actor Vivek on his first-day shoot of Article 15’s remake

Udhayanidhi took to Twitter to share a new update regarding his upcoming movie. The actor shared a photo from the sets of the film where the entire crew can be seen paying tribute to late actor Vivek with whom Udhayanidhi had a close rapport. Udhayanidhi wrote in Tamil which roughly translates to "I participated in the shooting of Tamil remake of Article 15 held in Pollachi. We paid our respects to the late brother Vivek before starting the filming of the movie. We will walk in the footsteps of Vivek, who advocated social change and protect our environment". Take a look at his tweet below.

Vivek passed away on April 17, 2021, after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest. Udhayanidhi and Vivek had a very friendly relation among themselves. Vivek also acted in Udhyanidhi’s debut production movie Kuruvi. Vivek also played a crucial role in Udhayanidhi’s popular film Manithan.

The Tamil remake of Article 15 is yet to be titled. The film is directed by Arunraja Kamaraj. The film revolves around the struggles of a new IPS officer who gets posted in the village where the caste divide is very prevalent. The film follows an investigation as well as the protagonist’s effort to uphold equal rights for everyone guaranteed by Article 15 of the Indian Constitution.

Udhayanidhi Stalin on the work front

Udhayanidhi Stalin made his acting debut in 2012 with Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, in which he played the role of Saravanan. Udhayanidhi also won the SIIMA Award for Best Male Debut for the film. He then appeared in several popular films like Vanakkam Chennai, Idhu Kathirvelan Kadhal, Nannbenda, Gethu, and Manithan. In 2017, he did two Tamil comedy films like Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen and Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam. He was last seen in 2020 in the movie Psycho, in which he played the role of Gautham. Actors like Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari were also a part of the movie. He is currently filming for projects like Kannai Nambathey and Angel.

Promo Image Source: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Instagram