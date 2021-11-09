'Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu' Program's Stage To Be Named After 'Appu' Puneeth Rajkumar

The Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, has decided to pay an ode to the legendary star, Puneeth Rajkumar. His decision was to name the stage of 'Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu' (Be an Entrepreneur, Become an Employer) workshop, after the late actor. Puneeth Rajkumar's death shocked millions across the country and celebrities and fans mourned the much-loved actor's loss.

Murugesh Nirani will not only name the stage in Kalaburagi after the Kannada actor but will also do so in Mysuru, Mangalore, Tumakuru and Belagavi. According to reports by ANI, Nirani spoke about the actor's entrepreneurial skills and lauded him for encouraging youngsters on the sets of his films. He mentioned that the late star not only succeeded as an actor but also 'proved his entrepreneurship skills as a producer'. He mentioned that he provided great opportunities to 'new talent' through his banner PRK Production.

Murugesh Nirani also mentioned that the actor helped several students, especially girls, to avail of free education. He also shed light on the work the late actor did for the old and destitute and praised him for never seeking publicity and fame for his good deeds. He went on to state that Puneeth's conduct was 'worthy of emulation'.

He hailed the Kannada actor for not only being involved in the film industry but also spending his time in social service. Nirani mentioned that the decision has been taken so that the actor is remembered for generations to come. He mentioned that naming the stage of 'Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu' would be named after him because he wanted the youth to become self-reliant.

Paid my respects to Powerstar Shri #PuneethRajkumar on his Punya Thithi at his Sadashivanagar residence today! He may be physically not with us today but he will always remain in the heart of every Kannadiga! The loss is tremendous but his legacy will live on forever! pic.twitter.com/GFXOop8Vxm — Murugesh R Nirani (@NiraniMurugesh) November 8, 2021

The minister also visited Puneeth's Sadashivanagar residence for the late actor's 11-day ritual and paid his respects to him. He also took to his Twitter account to share some pictured from the Punya Thithi. He mentioned that although the actor was not present physically, he will live in the hearts of all. He wrote, "Paid my respects to Powerstar Shri #PuneethRajkumar on his Punya Thithi at his Sadashivanagar residence today! He may be physically not with us today but he will always remain in the heart of every Kannadiga! The loss is tremendous but his legacy will live on forever!"

