Ukrainian Actor Maria Ryaboshapka To Feature As Female Lead In Sivakarthikeyan's Next

Ukrainian model and actor Maria Ryaboshapka is gearing up to make her Telugu film debut alongside actor Sivakarthikeyan in SK20. On Monday, March 21, the makers of the film took to Twitter to officially confirm the news. While doing so, the production house of SK20, hailed the Ukrainian star as a 'beautiful angel'.

Sivakarthikeyan's SK20 announcement

Sivakarthikeyan's forthcoming movie, which is tentatively titled SK20, has recently hit the floors. As the shooting of the movie commences, the makers took to the micro-blogging site to share details of the cast of the film. While sharing the first look poster of Maria Ryaboshapka, the makers welcomed the Ukrainian actor on board.

Going by the SK20 announcement, it is clear that Ryaboshapka will essay the female lead in the movie. The production house of the film said, "A Beautiful Angelhas just Landed to Mesmerise Team #SK20 Welcomes Actress #MariaRyaboshapka On Board as Female Lead". Take a look at it below:

For those unaware, SK20 isn't Maria Ryaboshapka's first Indian project. Previously, she has essayed a brief role in the Indian web show, Special Ops. Ryaboshapka has also been a part of several Ukrainian movies in the past.

More about SK20

As reported by Outlook, SK20 is touted to be a romantic comedy flick. While details of the plot are kept under wraps, the story reportedly takes in two key locations, i.e. India's Pondicherry and the UK's London. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies have bankrolled this project, while Jathi Rathnalu will don the hat of a director. SK20 is seemingly bilingual movie that will be released in Telugu and Tamil. The background music of the film is scored by acclaimed South composer S Thaman.

Sivakarthikeyan completes 10 years in film industry

On February 3, Sivakarthikeyan completed 10 years in the acting fraternity. In his decade long career, the star has already featured in 19 movies, currently, he is busy with the shooting of his 20th film. Previously, the star penned an emotional thanking note for fans for extending support to him.

He wrote, "Today marks my ten years in Cinema... Started this journey with nothing by Hope. And today the place that you have given for me in your hearts and homes, is an unforeseen truth. At this significant juncture, I thank Director Pandiraj sir for giving me my first acting opportunity, my fantastic producers who shaped my projects, my directors who stood along with me in this journey, my talented co-actors who let me to shine through their talents, all the technicians and staff who have worked in all my films, distributors, theatre owners, friends from press-television-online media and all Cinema fans". Take a look

Thank you and love you all ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/WX5jlP4mYm — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 3, 2022

