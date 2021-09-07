'Unheard' Poster Unveiled: Disney+ Hotstar's First Telugu Series Gets Release Date

OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar has a plethora of content from the South entertainment industry. Moreover, the streaming platform is also bringing more content in regional languages. It the wake of this new development, Disney+ Hotstar is all set to release its first-ever Telugu web series this month. The platform recently unveiled the poster of the show Unheard and announced its release date.

Unheard release date and poster unveiled

DIsney+ Hotstar recently unveiled the official poster of the upcoming web series Unheard via social media handles. Sharing the poster, the platform wrote, "As a nation seeks to be born, the common men and women of Hyderabad stand witness to the largest human struggle to break the chains of bondage- Hotstar Specials Unheard." It further announced the show's release date and wrote, "All episodes streaming on Sep 17th." The dramatic poster had monochrome photos of its characters and some newspaper cuttings. Unheard stars Srinivas Avasarala, Chandani Chowdary, Baladitya, Ajay, and Priyadarshi. The show is directed by Aditya KV. As per the show creators, Unheard opens the world to unusual conversations that helped common men and women to turn into radicals who are ready to sacrifice their lives for freedom. As per the show's description, it can be speculated it is set during India's freedom struggle.

This is not the first time that Disney+ Hotstar specials released a web series in a regional language from the South. The streaming platform released another web series, November Story, in Tamil earlier this year. The crime thriller show starred Tamanna Bhatia, Pashupathy, G M Kumar and M Namita Krishnamurthy in the lead roles. The show's plot revolves around a celebrated criminal novelist who suffers from Alzheimer's. As he witnesses a crime scene, he is taken into custody. His daughter fights for him to prove him innocent.

Disney + Hotstar also dropped a Tamil web series named Live Telecast in February. The Hotstar Originals show starred Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav Reddy, Ashwin Kumar, Anandhi, Priyanka Nair, Lakshmikanthan and Daniel Annie Pope. The horror series revolved around a group of college friends who run a talk show on paranormal activities. The showrunners even try to fool their audience to get some TRP. But, things take a horrifying turn as their hired actors actually get possessed by ghosts.

