Union Minister Anurag Thakur Lauds SS Rajamouli's 'RRR': 'Showed Real Abilities Of...'

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. The period drama was praised not only by the Indian audience but also by the West. As the movie has created waves across the globe, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, recently lauded Rajamouli and mentioned it showed the "real abilities" of Indian cinema.

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Thakur talked about RRR's success during a media interaction. In an interview with ANI, Thakur recalled his conversation with one of the Ministers from Australia about RRR. He said, "I recently met an Australian Minister. He told me that he watched 'RRR' a couple of days ago and he really liked it."

Praising Rajamouli, Thakur said, "It feels so good to see how the film is now hailed as an international film. RRR not only did the business but also showed the real abilities of Indian cinema."

RRR starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The period drama also saw Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Sareen in pivotal roles. During the film's screening in Chicago, Rajamouli spilt beans about the movie's sequel and revealed his father is currently working on its script. The filmmaker said, "I would absolutely love to. I can’t reveal many details about it but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story."

More about IFFI

IFFI 2022 marks the 53rd edition of the film festival. Talking about this year's festival, Thakur mentioned, "Regional cinema and others who can't get a platform anywhere else reach Goa's IFFI." He continued, "Via this platform, they can reach corners of the world. The festivals is also a market for buyers."

Image: ANI/Twitter/@rrrmovie