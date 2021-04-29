Unni Mukundan Hits Back After His Hanuman Jayanti Wish Is Mocked By Santhosh Keezhattoor

Trolling is seen commonly on social media nowadays and the comment sections of celebrity posts are often filled with taunts or abusive comments. However, it is not just the netizens always, sometimes even fellow celebrities are known to intentionally poke each other, leading to a war of words. That was witnessed recently when Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan gave it back to his former co-star Santosh Keezhathoor over a Hanuman Jayanti post.

Unni Mukundam gives it back to Santosh Keezhathoor over Hanuman

Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated across the nation on Tuesday and many celebrities of the film industry shared their greetings, prayers and wishes for the occasion, Unni did so too, by posting a snap of himself posing with a Hanuman statue in his hand and another image of Hanuman in all its glory. He captioned the post, ‘Hanuman Jayanti Wishes to Everyone.’



However, the harmless post was mocked by Santosh Keezhathoor, who asked, ‘Will Hanuman save us from Corona?”

Replying to his co-star of films like Vikramdityan, Unni wrote, "Brother...we acted together. So let’s be polite."

"I posted this here after praying for everyone in front of the God I believe in. Do not lose your value by making such comments. What keeps you high in these days?" The Mallu Singh star added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Unni’s last prominent venture was the Mammootty-starrer Mamangam. He now has multiple films in his kitty at the moment, and this included Meppadiyan, Bruce Lee and the Ravi Teja-starrer-Telugu film Khiladi.

He is also staring in Bhramam, which is the official remake of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun. Unni plays the role of a police office in the Prithviraj-starrer.

