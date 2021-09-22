Unni Mukundan Turns 34: Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj & More Pour In Heartfelt Wishes

Malayalam star Unni Mukundan, who is known for his impeccable acting skills, turned a year older on September 22. The actor who turns 34, received adorable birthday wishes from his Industry friends on their respective social media handles. Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan, who has shared screen space with Unni in Vikramadithyan penned heartfelt birthday wishes on Instagram while wishing him luck for Meppadiyan.

Apart from Dulquer, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also penned a heart warning note on Instagram with the actor's picture while sending his greetings. Wishing Unni Mukundan a very 'Happy Birthday', Dulquer wrote, "Dearest Unni! Forever the Vikraman to my Adi! Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday and wishing you all the best for #Meppadiyan and all of your upcoming releases! Hope you have the best year! Lots of love always !."

On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran penned an endearing birthday note for his Bhramam co-star Unni Mukundan on Instagram. “Happy birthday brother @iamunnimukunda no dreams, aspirations, and many more films together!” Prithviraj wrote. Nivin Pauly took to his social media handle and wrote, "Here’s wishing a fabulous day to the man who dreams big. May all your dreams come true, my brother. Happy birthday, dear @iamunnimukundan." Anusree, who is currently filming for ‘12th Man’ with Unni Mukundan too penned a lovely note and wished, “Happy birthday Unniyetta.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Unni Mukundan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, 12th Man starring superstar Mammootty in the lead role. The film also has Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Saiju Kurup, Santhi Priya, Priyanka Nair, and Sshivada in pivotal roles. The prominent star is also looking forward to his film thriller film Meppadiyan written and directed by Vishnu Mohan. The shooting of the film took place in Erattupetta in late 2020. The actor made his acting debut with the Tamil film Seedan in 2011, a remake of Nandanam (2002). After playing several small roles, Unni got his breakthrough with his lead role in Vysakh's action-comedy Mallu Singh (2012). Later, he went on to do major roles in several Malayalam films including commercially successful films like KL 10 Patthu (2015), Style (2016), and Oru Murai Vanthu Parthaya (2016).

(IMAGE: Instagram/@DulquerSalmaan/UnniMukundan/PrithvirajSukumaran)