Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Star-studded Picture Has FIVE Megastars Posing Together

The film industry has several precious and rare moments of some celebs which take their fans on a trip down the memory lane. It may be some throwback picture or some popular celebs striking a pose together on the sets of a film. A recent picture of some megastars from the film industry has been going viral wherein the celebs can be seen posing together for a beautiful frame.

The celebrities are none other than Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Mamooty, Ajith and Abbas. The picture of Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Mamooty, Ajith and Abbas striking a pose together may have been taken on the sets of their film Kandukondain Kandukondain.

Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Mamooty, Ajith and Abbas striking a pose

The beautiful black and white picture has Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Mamooty, Ajith and Abbas making way for a lovely frame. While Aishwarya Rai, Tabu and Mamooty can be seen sitting, Ajith, as well as Abbas, can be seen standing behind them. Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Mamooty, Ajith and Abbas also strike a pose for a colourful picture wherein they all can be seen twinning in white.

Mamooty, Ajith and Abbas can be seen looking handsome in a traditional white kurta. While Tabu and Aishwarya Rai are looking lovely in a white saree. Aishwarya Rai has opted for a white saree with a yellow border. Aishwarya Rai has further paired up the look with a braided hairdo along with traditional earrings and neckpiece. Tabu is looking lovely wearing the bindi and jhumkas matching with her white saree. Take a look at Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Mamooty, Ajith and Abbas' rare frame.

Rajiv Menon's Kandukondain Kandukondain

Talking about the film Kandukondain Kandukondain, the film starred Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Mamooty, Ajith and Abbas in pivotal roles. The movie is a Tamil romantic flick which is an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Sense and Sensibility. The movie was directed by Rajiv Menon.

Veteran actors of the South Indian film industry like Srividya, Manivanan and Raghuvaran were also playing supporting roles in the movie. After several delays, Kandukondain Kandukondain was opened to the masses on May 5, 2000. The music maestro AR Rahman had composed the music of the film. Ravi K Chandran was the cinematographer of the film. The film reportedly went on to feature in many international film festivals and won several notable awards.

