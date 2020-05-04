Unseen Pic Of The Day: Guess Who Is This Stylish South Star With His Superstar Dad?

Dulquer Salmaan, who predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil movies, has risen to prominence with movies like ABCD: American-Born confused Desi and Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi. Fans are often seen expecting more out of him as he belongs to a celebrity family. Dulquer’s father Mammootty is a great Southern superstar and the duo shares an amazing bond with each other. Currently, a major throwback picture of the duo is surfacing online.

Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty's throwback picture

The throwback picture takes us back to the time when Dulquer Salmaan was a young kid and accompanied his father on sets and for different events. In this candid picture, Mammootty and Dulquer are captured while they walk with a group of people. Mammootty is seen carrying a classic look with a brown shirt and lungi, while Dulquer Salmaan is seen sporting a casual look in a polo t-shirt and bottoms. Fans are going gaga over this throwback picture and several fan pages of the duo have shared it.

Also Read| Dulquer Salmaan apologises after trolls slam his family over a scene in Varane Avashyamund

Also Read| COVID-19: Dulquer Salmaan to meet fans virtually to raise funds for Chennai

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the highest-paid actors in regional cinema and apart from that, he is also a major social media sensation. Be it his post-workout selfies or PDA for his wife, he has garnered lots of love and praises on his social media. Recently, the actor reached a major milestone as he crossed the mark of 5 million followers on Instagram. Dulquer Salmaan also shared a picture of him with the graphic 5 million written on it. He wrote, "Woo Hoo !!! Today we are a family of 5 Million !! Thank you all for all of your love! Humbled, blessed and eternally grateful !"

Also Read| Dulquer Salmaan reveals how he met & got married to Amal Sufiya; Read here

Also Read| Dulquer Salmaan reveals if his wife Amal Sufiya is insecure of the attention he gets

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will make his debut as a producer with Shamzu Zayba's romantic-comedy Maniyarayile Ashokan that is produced under the banner of his production company Wayfarer Films. He is slated to star in the upcoming crime-thriller Kurup in which he would play the titular role of Sukumara Kurup and also marks his second production venture. His next project as a producer and actor is an untitled film where he will co-star alongside Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.