Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Guess Who This South Superstar Is?

Some unseen pictures of a south Indian superstar has taken the internet by storm. They have been making rounds on the social media platforms as fans are trying to guess the actor, whose younger self is visible in the snaps. So, we have compiled rarely-seen throwback photos of this South star that you must check out right away.

Mahesh Babu wishes his Annaya Ramesh Babu on his birthday

Actor Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and treated his fans with a series of throwback pictures through his official handle on October 13, 2020, Tuesday. The first photo features a young lad giving a pose while arm wrestling with a grown-up person. While the boy is Mahesh Babu himself, the other person is his brother Ramesh Babu. In the second picture also, the young Mahesh Babu is posing with his elder sibling.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, star Mahesh Babu wished his Annaya Ramesh Babu on the occasion of his birthday. He also penned an emotional note for him alongside the photos. The actor wrote, “Here's wishing my Annaya a very happy birthdayâ¤ï¸ can easily say a part of my learning came from him... discipline, dedication and passion is what he selflessly passed on to me ðŸ¤— Wishing you great health and much happiness always ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—”. Check out the unseen pictures by Mahesh Babu:

Also read: Mahesh Babu & Namrata Join Family Lunch To Celebrate Sudheer Babu's Wife's B'day; See Pics

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says "I Can’t Wait" As She Goes Wallpaper Shopping For Her New Space

Response to Mahesh Bhatt’s unseen childhood photos

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, south Indian actor Mahesh Babu garnered more than 1, 65, 000 likes and over 580 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star appreciated his younger self and love for his Annaya, Ramesh Babu. They also wished his elder brother on the occasion of his birthday.

Meanwhile, several people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons like hearts, sparkle, heart-eyed smileys, blossoms, bouquet, roses, party bombs, and cakes, to name a few, in the comment section. Here are some of the responses to Mahesh Bhatt’s unseen childhood picture that you must check out right away:

Also read: Mahesh Babu Calls 'The Social Dilemma' 'the Scariest'; Says 'still Giving Me The Chills'

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.