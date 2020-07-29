Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Guess Which Prominent 'Kappela' Actor Is This?

Mollywood actor Anna Ben has created a stir in Malayalam film industry with her spectacular performance in movies like 'Kumbalangi Nights' and 'Helen'. Recently, the childhood pictures that she previously shared on Instagram, has now resurfaced on the internet. The rare and adorable pictures have now become the talk of the town.

Anna Ben’s unseen pictures

ALSO READ| Anna Ben Of 'Kappela' Fame Teaches How To Make The Perfect Kerala Parotta, Watch

On the occasion of Mother’s day, this year, Anna Ben shared a series of her childhood pictures on Instagram. Anna looks quite adorable in the photographs posing with her family. Anna can be seen donning quirky outfits in the post. In the first photo, she has donned black frock which is paired with a cowboy hat.

The other pictures feature her donning a red dress. While in the first two pictures Anna can be seen sporting a smile, however, the last photo sees her giving a timid pose. She shared her throwback photos with a heartfelt note for all the women in her life who have essayed the role of a mother in her life.

After looking at the adorable post of the Malayalam heartthrob, fans of the actor couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on her picture. While some expressed that they are “pleased after looking at her photos”, others went on to call her “beautiful”. Check out how fans are reacting here:

ALSO READ| Anna Ben Urges Actors To 'Act Smart' In FEFKA's Awareness Campaign; See Video

In other news, the actor was recently seen commenting about her filmy career. Ann said that she went for on audition and the creators picked her. After that according to her, she did not even know what was happening. However, Anna mentioned that she is grateful to have gotten the opportunity to work with several talented people who have also helped her throughout her journey.

ALSO READ| 'Kappela' Telugu Remake: Anna Ben To Reprise Her Role In The Film?

Anna Ben’s professional front

On the work front, Anna Ben last featured in Muhammad Musthafa directed Kappela. Along with her, the romantic-drama movie starred Sreenath Bhasi and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie follows the story of a phone call romance between an auto-rickshaw driver namely Vishnu and a village girl Jessy. The twist of the story is that both of them haven’t met each other. Have a look at the trailer of Kappela here:

ALSO READ| 'Kappela' Remake: Krithi Shetty, Nitya, And Anikha Shortlisted For Anna Ben's Role?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.