Unseen Pic Of The Day: Namrata Shirodkar Leaves Fans Gushing In Latest Post

Hero Hindustani actor Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram on Monday, April 19, 2021, to share a major throwback picture that is truly unmissable. The actor shared a childhood picture with her brother as he turns a year older and also penned a heartwarming note for him. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata Shirodkar shared a major throwback childhood picture along with her brother which is too cute to miss. In the picture, Namrata is seen sweetly looking at the camera while her brother is adorably looking at her. One can also notice her other siblings gathered around them. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note for her brother. She wrote, “Happy birthday little brother ðŸŽ‚!! Wishing u a happy 50th â¤ï¸â¤ï¸took the trouble to find this epic picture of me cutting the cake for u!! Even if it’s many years ago”. She added, “Sending you lots of love on ur special dayðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—have a lovely one ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸#family @kunal kodkani”. Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's unseen pic below.

Netizens react

As soon as Namrata Shirodkar shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users went on to her brother on his special day, while some were all gaga on the post. One of the users wrote, “And the small one was looking like " Mera number kab ayega”. Another user wrote, “Happy birthday to you”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this, Namrata Shirodkar shared an old family photo from her favourite vacation. She shared the old photo, which included her children Sitara and Gautham, on her Instagram account. Namrata and her children are pictured sitting by a river with snowy mountains in the background. They were waiting for the right boat to carry them far and away, as described in the caption.

Mahesh Babu is missing from the picture because he is clicking the shutter. In this photo, the actor is dressed all in black and wearing black-tinted sunglasses. Namrata Shirodkar, who shared the family photo on social media, stated that it was taken during one of their best vacations in Austria. When asked about it, the actor stated, "Austria's unrivalled beauty. I want to go back!! ". Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post below.

Image Source: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.