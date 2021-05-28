Unseen Pic Of The Day: Prithviraj Shares Old Pic Of His Father With Mohanlal, Mani Ratnam

Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram on Friday, May 28, 2021, to share a major throwback picture of his father Sukumaran from the sets of the film Unaru. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with happy messages.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a pic of his father

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an unseen picture of his father from the sets of the film that released in 1984. Apart from Sukumaran, the film also starred Mohanlal and was helmed by Mani Ratnam with cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. This throwback picture also gives fans a glimpse of how movies used to be filmed in the olden days.

Along with the picture, the actor wrote in the caption, “Lalettan, Achan, Mani Ratnam sir, Ravi ettan (Ravi. K. Chandran), on the sets of UNARU (1984). @mohanlal @dop007 Thank you @dop007 for the picture”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Prithviraj shared the post, the users were left in awe after seeing this throwback picture. Reacting to the picture, one of the users wrote, “this is such a great picture”. Another user wrote, “this is wonderful”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

On May 24, the actor-director took to Instagram and posted a lengthy note in which he described his first visit to Lakshadweep islands and urged fans to listen to the voices of people who live there. Talking about the ongoing protest in Lakshadweep, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared, "I’ve been getting desperate messages from people I know and do not know from these islands, requesting and sometimes even pleading for me to do what I can to bring public attention". He further added, "I’m not going to go on and write an essay about the islands and why the new administrator’s “reforms” seem completely bizarre. All such material should by now be easily available online for those of you interested in reading about it". Take a look at his post below.

Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.