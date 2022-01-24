'Unstoppable': Mahesh Babu Gets Emotional As He Recalls Premature Birth Of His Son Gautam

Actor Mahesh Babu is all set to make a guest appearance in the finale episode of the popular Telugu talk show Unstoppable hosted by veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The show is known for inviting notable celebrities from the film fraternity as they indulge in conversation on a variety of topics with host Balakrishna. The promo video of the finale episode featuring Mahesh Babu has warmed the hearts of many as the superstar opened up about an unpleasant experience as a parent.

Mahesh Babu gets emotional on Unstoppable

The show dropped the promo video of the finale episode on the official YouTube channel of the Aha platform where the 46-year-old actor sported a simple blue hoodie. During the interaction, he revealed the reason behind deciding to work for providing better medical facilities for children and funding over 1,000 heart surgeries for kids in need.

As a translation provided by Hindustan Times goes by, the Maharshi actor emotioanlly recalled the time when his 15-year-old son Gautam Ghattamaneni was born and was only as big as his palm due to premature delivery. He said, ''Gautham was born six weeks before as a premature baby. When I first held him, he was just as big as my palm. Now, Gautham is almost 6 ft tall,''

He further empathized with the people who cannot afford to provide the best medical facilities for their kids in times of emergency which made him foray into philanthropy. He said, ''We had the money so we could take care of Gautham but what about those who couldn’t afford. I always wanted to do something for children. That’s how this thought of working with children was born.''

Mahesh Babu tied the knot with actor Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 and share a son, Gautham and daughter, Sitara, with her. The actor often shares pictures and videos of his kids via his social media posts. Earlier, the actor shared a doting post to mark Gautham's 15th birthday as he wrote, ''Happy 15 my son!! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world 🤗🤗🤗 Love you, GG ♥️♥️♥️ @gautamghattamaneni''

He also celebrated his wife, Namrata Shirodkar's birthday with a lovely post dedicated to her. He wrote, ''Happy birthday NSG... You are my rock ♥️♥️♥️ Thank you for sharing my world with me.. 🤗🤗🤗 @namratashirodkar''. On the work front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Shivam and Major.

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh