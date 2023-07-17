Unveiling Of Deepika Padukone's First Look From Project K Delayed, Makers Issue Apology

Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite Prabhas in Project K, one of the biggest films of her career. The actress' first look from director Nag Ashwin's magnum opus was to be be released on July 17 but that did not happen. Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind the biggie, has now addressed this develoipment..

2 things you need to know

Deepika Padukone is paired with Prabhas in Project K.

This is the first Telugu film of her career.

Project K makers share disappointing update

Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind films such as Mahanati (2018) and Sita Ramam (2022), recently announced that Deepika Padukone's look from Project K would be released today, July 17, at 5 pm. The production house, however, wasn't able to meet this commitment. In a new tweet, Vyjayanthi Movies apologised to fans for the same. The makers further promised to share the revised time at the earliest.

"We apologise for the slight delay in unveiling @DeepikaPadukone's first look from #ProjectK. Stay tuned for the update on the revised time," read the tweet.

The language of the tweet suggests that the look will be unveiled today itself despite the delay.

Project K to be a landmark release for Deepika

Deepika Padukone, who made her acting debut with Aishwarya, is set to enter Telugu cinema with Project K. The makers of the film had earlier shared a teaser poster/pre-look of her character. It suggested that she plays an intense character with a powerful backstory. Going by Deepika's work in XXX and Pathaan, one can expect her to have action scenes in the film. It will, either way, be interesting to see her share screen spoace with Prabhas especially as the Telugu star has emerged as a pan-India brand in recent years witrh Baahubali and Adipurush.



The first glimpse and title of Project K, meanwhile, will be unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con on July 21. This is a first for an Indian film. Project K is billed as as a dystopian action drama with references to mythology. Besides Prabhas and Deepika, the cast includes Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.