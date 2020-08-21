Upasana Kamineni Konidela & Other Celebs Who Celebrated Their Birthdays By Helping Others

Celebs often celebrate their birthday by throwing lavish star-studded parties or spending time with their family or friends. But, there are also some popular personalities who not just make it a point to do something for the society on the occasion of their birthday but, also inspire others to help others in need. This trait often leads to garnering more admirers for them. As they are more appreciated for their personality and noble deeds than just the profession they're in. To name a few, let's look at some famous personalities who celebrated their birthday in the most unique and enduring fashion.

Also Read: Ram Charan Wishes Wife Upasana On Her B'day; Rana Daggubati, Sania Mirza Also Share Wishes

Celebrities' Unique Birthday Celebration

Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Wonderful gesture by upasanakonidela Garu on her birthday.

She adopted Elephant Rani for a period of one year.

Upasana handed over a cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs to N. Kshitija curator of nehruzoopark in Hyderabad 👏#HBDUpasanaKonidela pic.twitter.com/k76qqwKfjD — Tollywood Stars (@AP_Collections) July 20, 2020

Upasana Kamineni Konidela is a familiar name in the South Film Industry. The absolute stunner is the wife of South Superstar Ram Charan. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, on the occasion of her birthday on July 20, 2020, adopted an elephant for one year. Upasana Kamineni Konidela adopted an elephant named Rani in Nehru Zoological Park. She did so in order to contribute her share in the Wildlife Conservation Programme at the zoo, as taking care of a grown 81 years old elephant requires funds. What a way to celebrate one's birthday and also make it a memorable one.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Prepped For His Role In 'The Aviator' In The Most Amusing Way

Leonardo DiCaprio

Not just Indian celebs like Upasana Kamineni Konidela but some Hollywood stars too celebrate their birthday by helping people in need. Hollywood's megastar Leonardo DiCaprio's love for the environment is widely known. On numerous occasions, Leondardo DiCaprio has been involved in raising funds to aid the climatic control goals. On his 39th birthday on November 11, a few years back, the Titanic actor organised a fund-raising event called the "Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation". With a good amount of donations received on that day, Leonardo Dicaprio donated all the funds to support environmental protection.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Producing 'Island', A TV Series Based On Aldoux Huxley's Novel?

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is counted amongst the most celebrated names in the South Film Industry. The number of his ardent admirers is beyond approach. These fans, each year, celebrate Rajini's birthday on December 12 like an event. But, in the year 2015, Rajinikanth urged his fans to contribute to the Chennai floods relief funds and help those who have lost their families and homes. Rajini himself also donated a huge amount for the noble cause. This effort of Rajinikanth helped in accumulating plenty of funds for the Chennai flood survivors in 2015. Apart from this, the actor also participates in many social activities as well on multiple occasions.

Also Read: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Redefines Fashion With Her Look At Rana Daggubati's Wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.