Upasana Kamineni's Mother Reveals Interesting Story Behind Naming Granddaughter Klin Kaara

Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan welcomed their first child on June 20. 10 days later on June 30 the couple revealed the name of their daughter after a naming ceremony. In the presence of close friends and family, the Mega Princess was formally named Klin Kaara Konidela. However, the newborn’s grandmother has an interesting to share about the name.

3 things you need to know

Ram Charan and Upasana announced the name of their daughter in a social media post.

The couple embraced parenthood after being married for more than 10 years.

The naming ceremony of their newborn was an intimate family affair.

Upasana Kamineni’s mother reveals an unknown fact about the name Klin Kaara

Announcing the name of their daughter both Ram Charan and Upasana mentioned that the name Klin Kaara Konnidela was chosen by their parents. Now, Upasana’s mother Shobana Kanineni took to her Instagram to share an interesting detail about the baby’s name.

Shobana mentioned in her post that she wanted to give the name Klin Kaara to her daughter Upasana when she was born. Adding to this she expressed gratitude to her daughter and son-in-law for “the most perfect child of ur love, who will be our future transformational energy”. Along with the post, she also shared photos from the baby’s naming ceremony.

Upasana Kamineni shares the meaning of Klin Kaara

Sharing photos from the naming ceremony, Upasana revealed the name of her daughter to be Klin Kaara Konidela. She also shared that the name is derived from sacred literature ‘Lalitha Sahasranamam’. Explaining the meaning of it, Upasana wrote, “The name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening”.

(Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni pose with their parents and their new born daughter at the naming ceremony. | Image: Ram Charan/Instagram)

Prior to the official naming ceremony, Klin Kaara was called Mega Princess. The name was given to her by her paternal grandfather and superstar Chiranjeevi. He welcomed the newborn to their ‘mega family’ by calling her ‘mega princess’, and the name caught on immediately.