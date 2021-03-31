'Uppena' OTT Release Date: Will This Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Release On Netflix In April?

Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Uppena is soon expecting an OTT release date. The movie, which released on February 12, 2021, stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. While the movie has already received a date for its TV premiere, an official announcement for its OTT release date has not yet been made.

According to reports by Sakshi Post, Uppena OTT release date is April 12, 2021, and the movie will premiere on Netflix at 12 pm. Uppena will also be making its World TV premiere on Star Maa on April 18, 2021. Uppena marks the directorial debut of Bucchi Babu Sana, who has also written the story. The film is bankrolled by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the cinematography is by Shamdat.

About the plot of Uppena

Uppena is a romantic Telugu film that focuses on the lives of Sangeetha aka Bebbamma, played by Krithi Shetty, the daughter of a rich landlord Raayanam, played by Sethupathi, in Uppada, Andhra Pradesh. She falls in love with a lower caste boy in her village named Aasirvadham aka Aasi, played by Vaisshnav Tej. Aasi is a poor fisherman's son who also falls in love with Bebbamma.

Bebbamma and Aasi spend time together and grow closer to each other. This angers Raayanam who disapproves of their relationship and orders his men to kill Aasi and his father. Aasi manages to escape but his father ends up dying. Both Aasi and Bebbamma then plan to elope. The story continues to show their struggles as they find their way in the world together.

Uppena is described as the tale of two star-crossed lovers who must face the world together especially the obstacles that are caused by their own family members. The film has received a rating of 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

Reportedly, the movie collected more than Rs 40 crore on its opening weekend and managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the first week of its release. It turned out to be a big success at the box office.

(Image Source: Screengrab from Uppena)