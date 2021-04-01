Uppena's Release On Netflix Revealed, Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Uppena has been one of the most anticipated Telugu films this year and is all set to have an OTT release. The film has already been released in theatres in February and it was announced a short while ago that the film would have an OTT release on Netflix in April. The date of the release, however, was not made clear for a brief period. Uppena’s release date on the streaming giant has finally been confirmed by a report of Filmibeat, along with the different reasons behind the selection of this particular date.

Uppena’s release on Netflix confirmed

It has been confirmed that fans will be able to watch Uppena on Netflix on April 14, which is barely a couple of weeks away. With the theatrical release of this film getting a massive response from the audience, it is expected that a large number of people will be streaming it on Netflix as well after the OTT release takes place. One of the reasons why the date has been selected by the makers for the release is that the agreement with the theatre owners association that Uppena would get an OTT release only 60 days after the theatrical release date.

Another reason why April 14 has been selected for Uppena’s release on Netflix is the fact that the auspicious occasion of Ugadi falls on that day. The film was reportedly desired by a number of other OTT platform, who had been rallying to get this film. Netflix eventually got the deal and will now be responsible for its streaming. However, an official statement about the release date of this film has not yet been shared by the makers or other authorities. The said confirmation is expected to be made soon.

Uppena’s cast has a list of popular actors who have played some of the major roles in the plot. It includes Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi, who have bagged the lead roles. Directed by Bucchi Babu Sana, this film put up a massive performance at the box office, even though the theatres have been functioning at a 50% occupancy rate in the wake of the pandemic.