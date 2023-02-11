Urvashi Rautela To Be Part Of Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2?

Urvashi Rautela, on Saturday, shared a picture with Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty on her Instagram handle. Her caption read, "#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loadin #RS." Her post and caption have given rise to speculation if she is a part of the film.

In the picture, Urvashi can be seen sporting a yellow outfit, while Rishab Shetty looked uber-cool in a casual outfit.

Check out her post below:

Although Urvashi mentioned Kantara 2 in her post, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding her association with the film.

More about Kantara franchise

Rishab Shetty is currently researching for Kanatara 2 in the coastal region of Karnataka. The film will be a prequel to the 2022 film. It will reportedly dive deep into Bhoota Kola and folklore associated with it.

Kantara, originally release in Kannada in September, was a global hit with a whopping box office collection of Rs 400 crore. It was made with a budget of Rs 16 crore.

Kantara, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, also starred him in the lead role. The film, produced by Hombale Films, also starred Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles,