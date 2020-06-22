Usha Rani's Death: Mollywood Celebrities Mourn The Demise Of The Veteran Actor

The Indian film actor who predominantly worked in Malayalam and Tamil films, Usha Rani passed away on Sunday, i.e. June 21, 2020. The 62-year-old actor was getting treated for some kidney-related ailments but breathed her last in Chennai yesterday. As soon as the news of her demise broke the internet, heartfelt condolences from fans and other celebrities started pouring in on social media.

Several actors from the Malayalam film fraternity mourned the death of Usha Rani and paid their last respects to the late veteran actor on social media. Malayam celebrities including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya and Tovino Thomas are among the many who expressed their grief online.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Consoles SRH Star Rashid Khan After His Mother Passes Away

Malayalam actors mourn Usha Rani's death

Usha Rani was married to late filmmaker N. Sankaran Nair, who passed away in 2006. The late veteran actor had starred in over 100 films in her illustrious career which spanned over five decades. Mourning the death of late actor, Tollywood actor, director and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran shared her photo on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Condolences. Rest in peace". Check out his tweet below:

Condolences. Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DWfNfkXI7c — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 21, 2020

The Mollywood actor-producer Jayasurya took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself with wife Saritha Jayasurya and Usha Rani. Back in June 2016, the late actor had visited Jayasurya's house and spent time with him and his family. Sharing the photograph from 2016, Jayasurya mourned her death and expressed his deepest condolences.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Pens Down A Heartfelt Note As His Best Friend Sachy Passes Away

Yet another Mollywood actor, Tovino Thomas took to both Instagram and Twitter to express his grief about the loss of the veteran actor. He shared the same picture of Usha Rani as Prithviraj Sukumaran and wished for her soul to rest in peace. Check out his post below:

The actor and producer Aju Varghese took to his Instagram handle to pay his tributes to Usha Rani after the sad news of her demise broke. By sharing Usha's photo, Aju paid homage to the actor in Malayalam. Have a look:

Also Read | Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away: Actor Pays Tribute With A Rare Photo Of His Mom Uzma

The late actor Usha Rani is well known for her exemplary performance in films like Arangetram, Ennai Pol Oruvan, Mannava, Pathram, Hitler, Swarnakireedam, Mazhayethum Munpe and Kanmadam. She also starred in a couple of television soap operas. Last week, the South Indian film industry also lost one of the most talented directors, Sachy aka KE Sachidanandan to cardiac arrest.

Also Read | Sachy Passes Away: Heartbroken Prithviraj, John Abraham & Vishnu Vishal Offer Condolences

(Image credit: Prithviraj Sukumaran Twitter and Jayasurya Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.