Utthara Unni And Nithesh Nair Hitched In A Dreamy Wedding Ceremony In Kerala; See Pics

Malayalam actor and dancer Utthara Unni tied the knot with Mangalore-based businessman Nithesh Nair who is a native of Kozhikode, Kerala on Monday, April 5, 2021. The couple got engaged back in December 2019 but had to postpone their wedding for more than a year due to the countrywide lockdown that was imposed because of the ongoing pandemic. The actor has also shared a post on Instagram later to share that they have decided to postpone the wedding till the situation calms down and things are back to normal in Kerala. Utthara Unni and Nithesh Nair finally got married in a traditional ceremony and the actor took to her Instagram to share a few snaps from the wedding.

Utthara Unni and Nithesh Nair get married

Sharing a series of photos and videos, Utthara wrote, "Thaalikettu" which is a ritual followed by Keralites during their weddings in which the groom ties a thaali which is a blessed gold chain around the bride's neck. According to Pinkvilla, Utthara met Nitesh on a matrimonial website and got engaged a month after they met. The actor initially felt that things are going very fast with the wedding happening just a few months after her engagement but during the lockdown, she had time to ponder and felt that she is ready to get married. She added that both of them took the lockdown as a chance to get to know each other better.

The couple got married in an intimate and elegant wedding ceremony and are all smiles in the pictures shared. Utthara looks stunning in a kasavu saree which is a traditional Kerala saree that is white with thick gold borders paired with gold jewellery comprising of earrings, necklace and mang tikka. Nithesh on the other hand has also chosen to wear the traditional Malayali attire for his wedding which consists of a white setu-mundu. Check out Utthara Unni's wedding photos right below.

Utthara Unni movies and other projects

The trained Bharatnatyam dancer is the owner of a dance academy called Temple Steps in Kerala. Other than acting, Uthara has also directed a few short films and music videos. Her first directorial debut short film Randaam Varavu won her five awards for best direction. She is also a singer and also has an album to her name titled Pathirapontheril. She made her debut in cinema with the 2012 Tamil movie Vavval Pasanga. She has also won the Guru Gopikrishna National Award for Bharatnatyam in 2016.



