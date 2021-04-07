Utthara Unni Gets Married To Nithesh Nair After Postponing Wedding In 2020 Over COVID

Bharatnatyam dancer and Edavappathy actor Utthara Unni is now married to her longtime fiance Nithesh Nair. The two got married in a private ceremony on April 5, 2021, in Kerala. The new bride took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans and followers. In the caption titled "New Beginnings", she explained that the two were scheduled to get married on April 5, 2020, but had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She expressed her dismay on hearing the news of the lockdown last year, questioning their fate and wondering if they were meant to be together. The doubts were crushed when they emerged 100 times happier after another year together. She then penned a few lines that read, "Love blooms like a flower, love grows like trees, love strengthens like the roots." She ended the long caption on a positive note that "everything always happens for good".

Fans poured in their love for the newly married couple. They filled the comment section with "Congratulations!" and "Happy Married life" wishes. Others chose to drop heart emojis for the bride and groom.

Utthara Unni shared a glimpse of the wedding invitations a week before the ceremony. She had also gotten a special hand-held mirror embossed with the duo's name in the back specially made for herself. On April 7, 2021, she also posted a short film on her wedding giving a glimpse to fans, sharing some special moments shot on the wedding day.

Who is Utthara Unni's husband?

Utthara Unni is married to Nithesh S Nair, who is an entrepreneur and the managing director of UTiZ Global Ventures in Kerala. The two met through a matrimonial site in December 2019, a month after that, the two got engaged and decided to get married on April 5, 2020.

A few weeks before their wedding day, the couple postponed the auspicious occasion owing to the pandemic. Utthara took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans. She told her followers that the Thaali-kettu would take place on the same date. She signed off by wishing the world would recover soon.

(Promo Image Source: Utthara Unni Instagram)

