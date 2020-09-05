'V' Movie Review Rating: Fans Hail The Film And Call It A 'blockbuster'; See Tweets

South actor Nani’s recently released Telugu film titled ‘V’ has been making rounds on the internet. The film has been garnering rave reviews from fans as they have been flooding the comment section with heaps of praise for the actor and his film. Fans have also gone on to trend the #Nani #V on the microblogging site. And in the trend, they have been giving their reviews about the film’s storyline and acting skills.

Looking at the comments from fans, it seems like the makers have kept up with the expectation of the audiences and the film turned out to be a hit among them. Several celebrities have also gone on to comment on all thing nice after watching the movie.

One of the users wrote, “V” is a great break away from what we have set as standards/template for films in comparison to our own and sibling industries for the last two decades! I deeply appreciate and respect @NameisNani @isudheerbabu and @mokris_1772 gaaru for this stride!”

While the other one wrote, “What an amazing ‘V’ Fire action-packed, gripping visuals, unapologetically violent, epic fight scenes that leave you chewing your fists and awe, an intricate plot and list goes on and on.” Take a look at a few more comments below.

Two of the biggest pillars of #VTheMovie #VOnPrimeSep5th are @ItsAmitTrivedi and @MusicThaman👍👍 🤗🤗 Fabulous songs by Amit and superb background score by Thaman. Thank you, guys❤️❤️ You have poured life into the film👏👏👏 Can’t appreciate enough 😍🤗🙏 — Mohana Krishna Indraganti (@mokris_1772) September 4, 2020

‘V’ will be on soon.



Watch it with popcorn.

Watch it with your favorite drink.

Watch it with your favorite people.

Clap. Whistle. Cry. Laugh.

Bring the theatre home.

ENJOY❤️❤️😍😍🤗🤗#VTheMovie #VonPrime Sept 5th — Mohana Krishna Indraganti (@mokris_1772) September 4, 2020

The biggest takeaway from the movie is that, #Nani looked so cool on every frame💥 His Screen-presence & acting is good.. #SudheerBabu has also improved too👍 Many moments BGM is good but that #ratsasan feel is unavoidable.. visually good too👌#VTheMovie pic.twitter.com/1VeeM8muq9 — Karthick Shivaraman™ (@Iskarthi) September 5, 2020

Nani's entry😎👏🙌 Natural Hero - Natural Villain. Just watched the movie becozz "U R In" @NameisNani No matter which character u r dng✊ we will watch the movie for you😍💝 Congratulations 🤠 #VTheMovie #Nani #VMovie pic.twitter.com/dglY5wUlv5 — kavya sree Madivada (@Sree_DStrength) September 5, 2020

Nani was the highlight of #VTheMovie

🔥🔥

Bus scene & train scene lo acting thop

Entry scene🔥🔥

Prathi nani scenes high icheyi 🔥



Theatre lo padalsina bomma oh range lo wishtles padevi nani vache prathi scenes ki .. #VTheMovie #Nani #12YearsOfNaniInTFI — Pavan Nani (@naniDHfan) September 5, 2020

Recently, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nani opened up about a few details about the film. He revealed that he loves watching 'gripping action-thriller' and that V is going to be one of those movies that will aptly offer 'thrills' with 'drama and fast-paced action.' He also revealed that the 'cat-and-mouse' game between him and Sudheer Babu was what initially caught his attention and encouraged him to say yes to the project.

About the movie

Produced by Dil Raju, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The plot revolves on the life story of a mysterious man, 'V,' who in revenge seeks vengeance for the murder of his wife. He's being pursued, along with that, by a determined officer. Not just this, but in his stellar career spanning 25 years, this is the first time that Nani has played the antagonist. Watch the trailer below.

