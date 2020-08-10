Film Producer V Swaminathan Passes Away Due To COVID-19 In A Private Hospital In Chennai

V Swaminathan, a leading film producer in the Tamil movie industry, passed away on Monday, August 10, due to COVID-19. The Kollywood producer was 62 years old. He tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. V Swaminathan is survived by his two sons.

Riaz K Ahmed, a prominent personality in Kollywood, confirmed V Swaminathan's demise online. He said, "#lakshmimoviemakers producer #VSwaminathan passed away today! He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for #COVID19!" (sic) Ahmed also offered condolences to the deceased's family. "My prayers and strength to his family! May his soul rest in peace," (sic) he said.

#lakshmimoviemakers producer #VSwaminathan passed away today! He was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for #COVID19! My prayers and strength to his family! May his soul rest in peace ✨💐 https://t.co/BshZLRu7QV — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) August 10, 2020

Swaminathan was a partner in production banner Lakshmi Movie Makers with K Muralidharan and G Venugopalan. He produced an array of films for the last two decades.

V Saminathan's career

V Swaminathan's first movie as producer was Sarathkumar starrer Aranmanai Kaavlan (1994). The film produced under Lakshmi Movie Makers turned out to be a commercial success. Following the success of their first venture, V Swaminathan and his partners bankrolled movies like Mr. Madras (1995) and Veluchami (1995) in the consecutive year.

In a career spanning more than two decades, V Swaminathan has essayed multiple roles in the film industry. He has acted in films, directed movies, and produced them too. He was famous for his cameo appearance in his production ventures. V Swaminathan has appeared in small roles in movies like Daas (2005), Puthukkottaielerenthu Saravanan (2003), among others.

V Swaminathan, who has worked with famous actors like Thala Ajith, Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, among others, last bankrolled Sakalakala Vallan (2015). The movie, starring Jayam Ravi and Trisha in the lead, turned out to be an average venture. The film produced by V Swaminathan reportedly earned 15 crores at the box office. V Swaminathan was on a hiatus from Kollywood for the past five years.

