'Vaashi': Tovino Thomas And His 'amazing Co-star' Keerthy Suresh Wrap Up Shoot; See Pics

The Minnal Murali actor took to social media and shared several pictures from the Vaashi film wrap. He also included a picture of the leading duo with the director Vishnu G Raghav. Calling the director his 'buddy', he mentioned that he was glad to have been part of this project. He also thanked his 'amazing co-star' Keerthy Suresh in the caption of his post.

Thomas penned down, "And it’s a wrap at Vaashi! Super happy to have joined hands with buddy #vishnuraghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother! And thanks to the amazing Co-star @KeerthyOfficial and the cast and crew for making #Vaashi most memorable."

Super happy to have joined hands with buddy #vishnuraghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother ! And thanks to the amazing Co-star @KeerthyOfficial and the cast and crew for making #Vaashi most memorable 😊 pic.twitter.com/UqBD34x4vF — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) January 20, 2022

Keerthy Suresh had earlier taken to her Instagram account and posted a picture of herself and Thomas as they began shooting for the film. The leading duo was seen with the film clipboard as they smiled from ear to ear. She wrote, "Ending the month with a new beginning and new journey. #Vaashi 🎬"

Tovino Thomas is currently basking in the success of his film Minnal Murali, which is an action-adventure film and is available on Netflix. The superhero film released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English in December 2021 and the actor told ANI that the film would be the 'biggest movie' of his career. He also shared that the film was shot over 110 days and fans have been in awe of his performance on screen.

Keerthy Suresh on the other hand will soon be seen in Good Luck Sakhi, which will also star Aadhi Pinisetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Jagapathi Babu. The film will revolve around Sakhi, who seems to bring bad luck to those around her. However, she decides to turn her life around and wishes to get trained in rifle shooting.

