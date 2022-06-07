Popular actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh are currently gearing up for the release of their film Vaashi, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 17, 2022. The makers of the film have now surprised fans with an all-new song from the upcoming movie, titled Rithuragam. The new Vaashi song gives fans a glimpse into the lives of Advocate Ebin Mathew and Advocate Madhavi Mohan, played by Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh respectively.

Vaashi song Rithuragam out

The Rithuragam music video features Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh's characters making a name for themselves as young lawyers. They appear to be establishing a small firm of their own as they work hard to reach the top in their careers. The clip also sees Keerthy Suresh fight a case in court, as Tovino Thomas looks on with pride. The song assured viewers that the leading duo shares a great bond of trust and friendship. However, the music video also hints at their developing feelings for each other. From travelling to work, sharing a cup of tea, having lunch together, and more, the couple appears to be falling head over heels in love. The Rithuragam music video is all about them making time for fun, friendship, and love amid their busy work schedules. The melodious romantic track is crooned by Keshav Vinod and Sruthy Sivadas, while the lyrics have been penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Watch the Rithuragam music video here:

Vaashi teaser

The recently released teaser of the film confirmed to fans that the duo is in fact in a relationship. The short clip saw the couple on opposite sides, as they go head-to-head in court. Tovino Thomas is also seen challenging Keerthy to win the case and she promises she will do so with the help of her experience. The teaser viewers to the edge of their seats and they can't wait to watch the thrilling legal drama. The film will get its theatrical release on June 17, 2022 and fans are excited as they gear up to watch it on the big screen.

Watch the Vaashi teaser here:

Image: Twitter/@JyothiVignesh